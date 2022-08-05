Interest goes up. But Instead Of Falling, The Stock Market Soars: Why?

Every time interest rates rise, investors are expected to run to safer fixed-income investments. As a result, the stock market falls. But today the scenario is the opposite.

At 11:50 am, the Ibovespa stood at 105,000 points, up 1.47%. And the most traded stocks are the retail ones – precisely the ones that suffer the most from high interest rates, as it becomes more expensive for consumers to buy products. The reason is a single sentence in the communiqué that Copom released to the market. Understand.

What stocks are skyrocketing today? At the same time, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 11.26%, to R$ 3.26, Via (VIIA3), the owner of Casas Bahia, increased 7.63% to R$ 2.82, and the operator of cashback Méliz (CASH3) increased by 13.27% to R$1.28.

Another company that depends a lot on interest, MRV construction company (MRVE3), also had an increase of 8.92%, to R$ 10.87. The construction company, focused on more affordable properties, is also a company that relies heavily on interest, which makes real estate financing more expensive.

Why are the stock market and these stocks going up? Investors are rushing to the stock market because they are optimistic, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset. For him, more than the interest rate, the market is seeing what should happen in the future. This is because, when defining the new interest rate, the Central Bank said that the next adjustment will be smaller.

“The Committee will assess the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting,” the Central Bank committee wrote. That single sentence brought a more positive outlook to the market. The understanding that the Selic may stop rising helps to correct retail roles. These shares have dropped a lot and are now undergoing an adjustment, says Galdi.

What is making the stock market go is the prospect that the cycle of high interest rates is ending, they say régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, from the Terra Investimentos analysis team. For them, the Copom signaled that interest rates tend to remain unchanged or fall in the next year. It is this long-term perspective that excites investors.

What do experts expect for the future? Financial market experts are betting that this will be the last rate hike this year, or at most the penultimate one, with another adjustment in September.

This is what, for example, economists at the Eleven analysis house think. They see that July and August inflation should be lower. Thus, the cycle of high interest rates may be close to ending. “Therefore, we continue with a projection of 13.75% for the Selic at the end of the year. For 2023, we project the Selic at 11.25%”, published the company, in a document to investors.

What should actually happen at the next meeting should be made clearer in the minutes, which will be released on August 9, says Itaú BBA.

But isn’t that too high an interest? Yup. Even with interest at this high level – it’s been higher since 2016, when the rate started the year at 14% – investors believe it’s a good time to buy retail stocks, betting on the long term.

Higher interest rates negatively impact equities in commerce and other sectors that have cyclical results, which are affected by inflation.