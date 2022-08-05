Palmeiras left Mineirão with a very important result on Wednesday night (3). For the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, Verdão went for the draw away from home, against Atlético-MG, after losing by 2 to 0. Murilo and Danilo went to the nets and guaranteed the 2 to 2 for the visitors . Alviverde’s two goals in the match came from set pieces, which came from Gustavo Scarpa’s feet.

First, he missed the post and the ball was left at Murilo’s feet. The defender, who had scored against Galo’s second goal, redeemed himself and finished first to discount the score. Then, the palmeirense number 14 took a corner in the area and saw Danilo appear behind the Atletico defense to head in and equalize the score.

Once again this season, Scarpa was decisive for the construction of an important result for Abel Ferreira’s team. With the two goals scored in the second half coming from the feet of the attacking midfielder, Palmeiras has remained unbeaten away from home in Libertadores since the arrival of the Portuguese coach in 2020.

The decisive participation of the midfielder from Palmeiras yielded again the comparison with the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, from Flamengo. With a great goal, Arrasca opened the score of 2 to 0 applied by Rubro-Negro in Corinthians, at Neo Quimica Arena, last Tuesday (2). During this Thursday’s ESPN F90 program (4), commentator Fábio Sormani compared Scarpa and Arrascaeta and highlighted what, in his opinion, separates the two athletes.

“I think that at this moment, Gustavo Scarpa is more of a player than Arrascaeta. For example, I think Scarpa is a European football player. Arrascaeta is not, he works well here, in this slowness of our game, in these generous spaces that our opponents usually give… With all this, he, genius that he is, lays down and rolls. Now, in England, for example, where Scarpa is going, with this ‘short ride’ that he (Arrascaeta) has, he’s going to have trouble playing”, said Sormani.