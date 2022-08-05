Is it possible to work using CANVA and earn more than BRL 4,000 per month? Know more!

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote the Canva platform. According to influencers, “anyone” can work with Canva and earn “more than BRL 4,000 per month”. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to register on the site and try their luck on the platform. To this end, they claim that the income generation method works for “amateurs and beginners”.

However, the public wants to know: Is it really possible to earn R$ 4 thousand per month using ONLY Canva? And, even more importantly: how are payments made on the platform? So below, we explain everything you need to know about the income generation process in Canva. See how to register for the app, how to earn money and if the site is really worth it for amateurs.

Get to know Canva and see how to work on the internet

According to information from Canva’s official website, the platform is “an online tool whose mission is to ensure that anyone in the world can create any design to publish anywhere”. One of the most used apps by design professionals, Canva was launched in 2013. Currently, the app has 75 million active users. In Brazil, the platform is also very successful.

Is it possible to make money on Canva?

Contrary to what Brazilian youtubers claim, Canva is not a task site or income generation platform. That is: it is not possible to make money using only the platform. That’s right: Canva doesn’t pay for most users. On the contrary: to access all the functionality of the site, users must subscribe to the Premium version. Canva PRO can be purchased for R$ 289.90 (per year).

You can use Canva to produce graphic pieces and then sell them on the internet. However, you can’t profit from Canva on its own. YouTubers who claim otherwise are lying. And the reason is very simple. They participate in the platform’s affiliate program, and earn money for each person who registers through the invite link.

Is working in Canva worth it for hobbyists? Is website reliable?

Canva is a secure, trusted and established site. Very famous on the internet, the platform has partnerships with large companies and establishes itself as a great option for those who work with design. However, the platform is not worth it for amateurs and beginners. To “make money” with Canva, it is essential to have design experience and familiarity with producing graphic pieces and digital content.

If you don’t work in design, it’s worth studying before subscribing to Canva. To reach this conclusion, it is enough to put yourself in the contractor’s shoes. In all cases, companies and clients prefer to hire experienced professionals, with well-built portfolios and praised work. The only way to make money “only with Canva” is to join the affiliate program.

If you still want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at https://www.canva.com/pt_br/pro/. That way, you don’t have to use the invite link that youtubers share.