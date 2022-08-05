Is there a chance the AGE won’t happen on Sunday? lawyer comments

Everything leads us to believe that the last step for Vasco to become SAF for good will be next Sunday – the date set for the definitive AGE to take place to approve or not the partnership with ”777 Partners”. It is not possible to say 100% that the vote will take place over the weekend, given that some people are trying to judicialize the assembly and delay the process of the Gigante da Colina.

To better understand the situation, Vascaino.net, through journalist Fabio Torres, got in touch with Cruzmaltino lawyer Danilo, the famous “Dantesko” on Twitter. The jurist became known on the internet for having covered the latest legal events related to Vasco. He brought first-hand information and is up to date on everything that goes on behind the scenes in São Januário.

We asked Dantesko if he believes there’s any chance the AGE won’t happen on Sunday. The lawyer explains that there is always this possibility, since some people will try to judicialize the Extraordinary General Assembly in any way.

”I think that until Sunday anything can happen, including a decision that may suspend, even if momentarily, the AGE vote. However, I understand that the insistence on the judiciary of the opposition to SAF in recent days is exhausting arguments and avenues of appeal,” he said.

Another question that our portal asked the lawyer is whether there is any chance that the management of 777 will be suspended when SAF do Vasco has already taken over. Dantesko replies that this is very unlikely to happen.

“I think it’s more difficult. It would be necessary to have some precedent that demonstrates some kind of serious nullity in the internal administrative process at the club, which resulted in the SAF. Only the arguments brought up so far seem to me to be of little impact, especially after a possible approval from the partners Sunday, ”he said.