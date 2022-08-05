“It must be difficult to be president of Cielo”: CEO resigns after 15 months

After publishing results above market expectations, Cielo announced that it will change its CEO again. Gustavo Sousa, who took over the company in May 2021, leaves, and Renata Daltro, until now the commercial vice president of large accounts, enters as interim CEO.



The decision comes after the company released figures above investors’ expectations for the second quarter – and is the biggest rise of the Ibovespa in 2022, with 101% appreciation since January. Recurring net income, for example, jumped 112.5% ​​to R$383.4 million, almost 30% above market projections.



“The company presented a robust result with improvement in all operational lines. But this exit and the way it was communicated brings a lot of uncertainty at a positive moment,” says an equity strategist.



According to sources, Sousa already has a new professional destiny and announced his departure to the board in recent days, but the executive’s decision surprised part of the board. Renata, responsible for the large accounts, is well regarded as her area has contributed a lot to the company’s latest results.



There is speculation in the market that the exit may be another chapter in the dispute between Banco do Brasil and Bradesco, the controllers of Cielo. In recent years, BB has been focused on the company’s profitability, while Bradesco does not want Cielo to lose more market share.



In May 2021, there was also a political component. Then-president Paulo Caffarelli resigned after pressure from the state-owned company he himself presided over between 2016 and 2018. The reason would be Caffarelli’s previous connection with PT governments – he was executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance in 2014.



“It must be very difficult to be president of Cielo, since you have to work with directors appointed by two shareholders with different thoughts. The last one to achieve this was Rômulo Dias, as he was known as ‘Rômulo Compressor’, ”says a manager.



Rômulo spent eight years in the position. After him came Eduardo Gouveia, Caffarelli and Sousa – an exchange every 21 months, on average. Also coming from BB, Sousa was responsible for continuing to play the turnaround of the company – which included a divestment process.



This process culminated in the recent sale of MerchantE Solutions, an American payments company, for US$ 290 million. Cielo had paid US$670 million for it in 2012. “Actually, it was a huge loss considering the completely flawed internationalization process,” said a source.



In any case, the company was managing to recover part of its profitability with the advancement of business, such as the anticipation of receivables – in the second quarter alone, there were BRL 29 billion in anticipated volume, an increase of 58% in the annual comparison.



To complete, Cielo is in a movement to increase rates. In the second quarter the yield of revenue was 0.71%, 0.4 percentage point above the same period in 2021. Result: the net margin grew 3.3 points year on year and 6.8 points in the quarterly comparison.



Even with the uncertainties caused by the change in the presidency, analysts have a positive vision for Cielo’s shares – largely because the stock has imploded in recent years.

Cielo’s shares opened the day up 6% and closed up 9.7%.

André Jankavski