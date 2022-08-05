“It will be difficult for…”; Rivaldo sets Flamengo’s favoritism in a decision against Corinthians in Libertadores

Flamengo managed to secure a good advantage and forward the classification to the Libertadores semifinals after beating Corinthians 2-0 in the heart of the Neo Química Arena, last Tuesday (2), in a match valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals. of continental competition. And the Betfair ambassador, Rivaldo, said that the club from São Paulo will need to strive to win the classification in the decisive match.

“It’s always good for you to go into the next game with a win and playing at home. Flamengo has this 2-0 advantage, but nothing is decided yet. But of course all clubs would like to go to the next game with a 2-0 victory. Corinthians will need to get there, go out to the game and try to beat Flamengo. I believe it will be difficult for the group of players who have Flamengo.”, he evaluated.

The ace cites the importance of Dorival Júnior in changing the tactical scheme to change Flamengo’s posture on the field. “I think it did a lot. The coach (Dorival Júnior) arrived and set up the team well with two forwards up front, Gabigol and Pedro who are doing very well now, the team has completely changed in the last month.”

Rivaldo acknowledged that there are still many games to be played, but highlighted the chances of Flamengo winning the Brasileirão title. “When the coach arrived at Flamengo, the team was below expectations. Now, the team from Rio de Janeiro is already fighting for the top positions and performing well in Libertadores. There are still many games, for me, Flamengo is the favorite in the decisive duel in Rio de Janeiro and has great chances in the Brazilian Championship as well”, he concluded.