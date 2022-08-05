“It won’t work anymore”; Boninho will leave TV Globo after failure at BBB 23, according to a fortune teller

Recently, it was speculated on the web and specialized media that Boninho, director of Big Brother Brasil and many other entertainment productions by Globo, would have suggested asking for his resignation from the company on the occasion of the departure of his wife Ana Furtado, fired after 26 years of service. of broadcaster. Would it be close to the end of the Boninho era in the direction of global attractions? A psychic says yes.

This Wednesday (3), psychic Bianca Godoy surprised netizens by declaring that Boninho’s resignation from TV Globo is approaching. During a conversation at Central Splash, from the UOL portal, the seer also highlighted the reason that would lead to the director’s removal. According to the clairvoyant, he will leave the station next year and it would be by choice of the director himself.

“Boninho will leave the direction of ‘BBB’. The program will no longer work in his hands, but rest assured because the reality show will not end. He will also leave TV Globo, by choice, between January and April of next year”, categorized Bianca Sensitiva, adding that Boninho will resign and that, for that very reason, there will be no fight with the top management of the house.

“Being a director is not easy and I believe he wants to live without much pressure and demands. He will walk away of his own accord, without quarrels and legal disputes. Perhaps it is due to the lack of recognition that he sought so much on his journey”, said Bianca Godoy. Less than a month ago, Ana Furtado, the director’s wife, announced that she was leaving Globo. Initially, the departure would have been a choice, but rumors showed that the presenter would have been fired and that Boninho would still have tried to avoid her shutdown by also threatening to leave the house.