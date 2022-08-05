It’ll happen? Vasco wants to hire Corinthians attacking midfielder

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on It’ll happen? Vasco wants to hire Corinthians attacking midfielder 0 Views

BALL MARKET

Attacking midfielder returned to Corinthians and can be transferred to Vasco

Matheus Brum

Per Matheus Brum

Vasco, from Emílio Faro, wants to sign Matheus Vital, from Corinthians
© Daniel RAMALHO/CRVGVasco, from Emílio Faro, wants to sign Matheus Vital, from Corinthians
Matheus Brum

Vasco has an important confrontation for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship next Tuesday, 09. It goes to Campinas to face Ponte Preta. The Hill Giant needs a positive result to not let Cruzeiro increase the distance in the lead of the tournament.

While Emílio Faro works on the cast, the Cruzmaltina board analyzes the market and goes in search of new hires. A name that appeared on Vasco’s radar is Matheus Vital, from Corinthians.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is trained at the Basque base and in 2018 was bought by Timão. Nonetheless, failed to stand out at Parque São Jorge and spent the last season on loan at Panatinaikos, from Greece.

He returned to Corinthians, but will not be used by Vítor Pereira. According to journalist Lucas Pedrosa, Vasco contacted Corinthians to find out about the possible negotiation. However, Timão said that Vital will only leave the club if he is sold.

Vasco’s financial difficulty

As Vasco is going through a moment of financial difficulty, and Matheus Vital also has a high salary, the negotiations cooled down. The attacking midfielder’s contract with Corinthians runs until the end of 2023.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rueda is on! Santos does not stop in Luan and directs the arrival of a right-back from Europe

BALL MARKET Santos president Andrés Rueda wants to reinforce squad with players from Europe Per …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved