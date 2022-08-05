‘I’ve been in pain all the time for 17 months, but I don’t have any injuries’ – 04/08/2022

I started to feel severe headaches in January 2021, when we were about to complete a pandemic year. I have always been in pain, but this time something was different—the meds stopped working and my pain just didn’t go away. Since then, I continue to feel pain every day, all the time.

To be considered chronic pain, it must last for more than three months — in my case, I have lived with the disease for 17 months. My story may sound quite unusual, but the truth is, I’m not the only one. According to the SBED (Brazilian Society for the Study of Pain), almost 40% of the Brazilian population lives with some chronic pain.

At that time, I had no idea what was happening to me. My knowledge was very limited, and although all the women in my family were in pain, I never sought to know more about it. So I went on a pilgrimage to an indecent number of doctors to find out what I had.

The pains weren’t just confined to my head—they began to move to other parts of the body, such as the neck, shoulders, back, arms, legs, and face, and no professional was able to give me any satisfactory answers.

I did dozens of exams and tests only to find that there was nothing changed in my body. I read and researched everything on the subject, I got intoxicated with various medicines, I tested conventional and alternative therapies, I started doing psychoanalysis, seeing a psychiatrist and exercising, I changed my diet, I tried everything I could.

I had panic attacks and depression. I could barely leave the house, and that went on for practically the entire year.

But if there was nothing wrong with me, how could I feel so much pain? It was during this period that I understood something that changed my perspective: pain is an interpretation of the brain, and it is not always linked to some physical problem. I came to see it as the disease itself, and no longer a symptom that something in me was “broken”.

But what is pain?

Image: Personal archive

Currently, the IASP (International Association for the Study of Pain) defines pain as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage”, that is, there needs to be no injury for us to feel pain.

But first, you need to understand how the body’s pain mechanism works. It is fundamental in our life, as it is a warning signal that warns our brain that we are in danger, prevents us from injury and helps to promote healing.

“When we receive an external stimulus, it turns into an electrical impulse that travels through nerves to a specific region of the brain, where the signal will be interpreted as good or bad, according to our memory and emotions”, explains Fernanda Fukushima. , an anesthesiologist and professor of pain and palliative care at the Botucatu School of Medicine, Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista).

According to her, pain can be divided into three types: nociceptive, neuropathic and nociplastic. “Nociceptive pain is the one that comes from the stimulus of the nociceptor present in our skin, organs, muscles or bones, so it is linked to some injury. In neuropathic pain, it is the path of a nerve that is compromised and injured. , which is the most challenging, the place in the brain that modulates the intensity of pain is at the maximum level, and there is no need for injury. It is people who are seen as crazy, who are fresh or making it up”, says the professor.

Among the characteristics of nociplastic pain are the greater amplitude of the pain area, which can move through the body with different sensations, and the fact that it is accompanied by other symptoms such as tiredness, alteration in memory and concentration, sleep disturbance, difficulties in relationship, depression and anxiety.

As the name implies, nociplastic pain has to do with the brain’s neuroplasticity, that is, with the organ’s ability to change. It may or may not start with an injury, but when it becomes chronic, it is likely to involve changes in the central nervous system as well. A classic case is phantom limb pain, which affects about 90% of amputees. The limb is no longer there, but the person continues to experience pain there.

“In the case of chronic pain, when the painful stimulus is maintained for a long time, it is as if the brain learns and gets better when feeling pain. The person then develops bad memories, anxiety and fear, and this recipe makes the brain stay alert and the pain increases”, points out Fernanda.

According to João Batista Santos Garcia, professor of pain discipline at UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão), it is often not possible to determine the origin and cause of these pains and, for this reason, the diagnosis is extremely difficult. This is the case, for example, with fibromyalgia, a generalized pain syndrome that mainly affects women.

“These pains are accompanied by many emotional changes, and some professionals think that the patient is making it up, that he does not want to work. You are placed on the margins of society because it is something invisible, but the pain is not imaginary, it exists”, he explains.

Pain is never just physical

After so many doctors and tests, I stopped trying to find a conclusive answer to what happened to me. It is important to say that all pain is real, and that it is not in my head, despite being the result of my brain’s interpretations.

What I feel is a pain like any other and with a very high intensity, worse than anything I’ve ever felt before. But today, I understand pain as a biopsychosocial experience — one that involves biological, psychological and social factors.

I know that my emotions, my thoughts, and factors like anxiety, fear, and stress modulate the intensity of my pain. It’s as if my brain believes it’s in danger all the time, and it continues to send painful signals even though there’s nothing wrong with my body.

Me, camera in hand, working on a MOV documentary, UOL’s video production company Image: Personal archive

Of course, all this interferes deeply in my life, in my motivation, in my relationships and in my work, and having professionals supporting me at this moment is essential for me to be able to be functional.

“Hardly a person who has chronic pain will feel it only in the physical part. This will interfere and transform the person’s life, especially if he has an active life and suddenly finds himself with a series of limitations”, teaches Adrianna Loduca , professor at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and coordinator of the group of research psychologists at the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology at FMUSP (School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo).

According to her, working with mental health helps people understand the moment they are going through, how their body has reacted and how much pain has interfered with their lives, in addition to identifying factors that may be worsening this situation.

“Today we know the importance of a person with pain having self-knowledge and preserving the quality of their relationships. A situation of social embarrassment, for example, can trigger the same brain regions triggered when there is a stimulus that causes pain”, he says.

And the health system with that?

Despite reaching millions of people around the world, there are still few professionals who know how to deal with the problem. I rarely felt that the doctors were really listening to me, and that they understood that this was a much more complex issue than doing X and Y treatment or taking that medication.

“In Brazil, pain assessment and treatment are not present in a systematic way in the curriculum. Adequate and dignified treatment of pain first involves education, whether of the professional, to better assess and treat the pain syndromes, or of the patient, to that he understands what is happening with his body and manages to find solutions and solutions”, points out Fernanda Fukushima, from Unesp.

According to Garcia, from UFMA, there are few specialists with training in pain in Brazil, and this problem starts at graduation. “Not all medical courses have a mandatory pain discipline, and patients end up living years of suffering until they find suitable professionals. We need government support to expand pain services and carry out programs to educate society”, he says.

Image: Personal archive

Because it is an extremely complex problem and still with few answers, it is necessary that the treatment of chronic pain is individualized and multidisciplinary.

Currently, in addition to psychotherapy, I participate in two groups for people with pain, I do psychiatric follow-up, physiotherapy sessions and physical exercises, I eat well and try to keep my life as close to “normal” as possible. It may seem strange, but a fundamental part of my treatment is challenging myself to do everything I would do if I didn’t have pain.

I keep working, going out with my friends and engaging in activities that give me pleasure, and these are the moments when I have the least pain. The idea is that it “trains” my brain so that it feels safe and thus lessens the intensity of pain.

“If the body has learned to make it hurt, it can also learn to improve. This is the job of the professional who treats chronic pain: to help people’s bodies to calm the pain”, explains the professor at Unesp.

Despite advances in research, there is still no known cure for my disease — but there are a number of strategies I can use to deal with it. Some days are bad, and some are better. One of the ways I found to not go crazy is to share my experience with other people through a blog and an instagram (@dadoreoutrosdemonios), which makes me not feel alone.

What I can do now is stop fighting it and do everything within my means. And, most importantly, accept that this is my reality — at least for now.