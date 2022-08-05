Jade Picon shows preparation for the soap opera Travessia and impresses: “Progresso”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Jade Picon impressed her followers by showing her preparation for the TV Globo soap opera ‘Travessia’. The digital influencer will make her debut as an actress in the plot and shared the moment when she spends the scenes of a chapter by video call.

+ After losing five kilos, Jade Picon wears an invisible top to show off a flat stomach

In the record, Jade appeared reading the scenes, but cut the part that plays the character. “Today we are reading all the scenes of Chiara with her friend”, she explained. “Progress,” Jade wrote in stories. The former BBB was pleased with the praise she received from her scene partner.

Check out:

Jade Picon, Chay Suede and Lucy Alves prepare for ‘Travessia’

This Tuesday (4th) TV Globo’s social networks showed a video of a cast preparation class that featured Jade, Chay and Lucy. The three appeared concentrated, doing exercises of acting and corporal preparation.

The public’s expectation regarding the debut of Jade Picon is very high, since the influencer is not a professional actress. Even the author of the plot, Gloria Perez, commented on Picon. “No art has a single gateway. Of course, the ideal is for the person to arrive with a solid training, but often, once talent is discovered, training begins after the choice. The important thing is that it is done. This is the history of many great actors. Jade tested and surprised. That’s why she was chosen. And since then it has been prepared”, she told the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

Check out the latest celebrity news:

+ together? Karol Conká makes an unexpected revelation about Juliette and takes fans by surprise: “I would!”

+ Single? Karoline Lima talks about her relationship with player Éder Militão

+ Whindersson Nunes plays with controversy about paying the bill: “I’m a sucker”