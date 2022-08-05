Jadson mocks Tiago Nunes after his statement about pressure suffered at Corinthians

Some speeches by former Corinthians coach Tiago Nunes about his time at Corinthians generated repercussions on social networks last Thursday. The ex-midfielder of the alvinegra team, Jadson, made fun of the Instagram the statement from the coach, who was one of those responsible for the player’s departure in 2020.

Tiago gave an interview to Flow Sport Club and in one of his answers about his time at Timão, he said that he even questioned his own technical capacity. The coach commanded Corinthians between January and August 2020, and it was a period that suffered several criticisms.

“It’s surreal, Andrés once told me, Corinthians is a rocket up or down, it doesn’t have moderate speed, cruise flight, it doesn’t, it’s always a thousand an hour. So the pressure and amount of beating I took from the press was hard to understand at that moment because you end up questioning your own ability, ‘hey, I have 20 years of career, I’m here, am I really that bad?”said the coach.

Midfielder Jadson was released from the alvinegra team by Tiago, early in 2020, when the coach had just taken over the club. The former Corinthians player commented on a post made by Mine Helmmaking fun of the technician’s speech – see post below.

“Who doesn’t question to this day,” wrote the 38-year-old midfielder.

It is worth remembering that in addition to Jadson, Tiago Nunes also released Ralf along with the midfielder and both left Timão after several years of history at the club. After his departure from Corinthians, the midfielder had spells at Athletico and Vitória, but he did not have a sequence of games and is currently without a team.

