James Webb Telescope Reveals Oldest Galaxy in the Universe

Beginning in July 2022, the scientific operations of the James Webb telescope have been successful. After providing exclusive images of star formation, death and a fragment of the sky filled with galaxies old, he set a new milestone.

oldest galaxy in the universe

There is no doubt that the universe we inhabit is thousands of years old. However, the Webb telescope detected galaxies from when the universe was 300 million years old, the infancy of the cosmic elements.

The researchers are now analyzing the oldest candidate galaxies in the universe, GLASS-z11 and GLASS-z13. According to them, light from GLASS-z13 takes approximately 13.4 billion light-years to reach the spacecraft’s mirrors, positioned at a distance of 15 million km from Earth.

Mystery in the world of astronomy

Much is already known about the formation of the universe. However, scientists are looking for answers to certain questions, such as answering exactly when and under what circumstances the first galaxies formed.

Astronomers find it incomprehensible how light from the galaxy took 13 billion years to reach the telescope, while it is now located at a distance of over 33 billion light years. And it continues to move away, because the universe expands at an accelerated rate.

So far, astronomers have confirmed the existence of only one galaxy, GNz11. It formed in the first hundreds of millions of years after the Big Bang, responsible for bringing life to the universe.

The GLASS-z11 galaxy, according to Harvard astronomer Rohan Naidu, has a light profile that extends exponentially, with contours consistent with a disk galaxy, that image known to all of us when we think about it.

The numbers 11 and 13 refer to the red shift of the galaxy, which relates to how much the light of these galaxies had to stretch due to the expansion of the universe. Thus, the higher number indicates that the galaxy is farther from Earth. After peer review of the research, it will be a groundbreaking finding if confirmed. To do so, a tool from the Webb telescope will be used to detect infrared lights near the galaxy.