Jeep Gladiator debuts and breaks hearts







Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

The Jeep Gladiator was officially presented in Brazil and will reinvent the luxury off-road pickup truck segment. We have already driven the Gladiator on roads and trails in the interior of Paraíba and we can assure you: there is no car in Brazil so fascinating in its proposal of adventure and freedom.

The Gladiator is more than a Jeep Wrangler with a bucket. In fact, the first half of the car is the same, but the Gladiator is much longer, has a longer wheelbase and has its own suspension adjustment to offer the best off-road capability even carrying 674 kg of load.

There is nothing in the off-road pickup segment that offers something as radical and passionate as the Jeep Gladiator. Jeep opened the first batch of sales with 300 units and all will be delivered later this year.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

Although there is a diesel version in the United States, Jeep brought the Gladiator V6 gasoline because the legislation does not allow homologation of diesel vehicles that carry less than 1,000 kg. The 3.6 Pentastar engine has 284 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 347 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

The Jeep Gladiator does not impress with its power or conventional torque, but with the extra torque that comes to each wheel due to off-road systems and the transfer case with a 77:1 ratio. This means that each Gladiator wheel, depending on the situation, can be up to 681 Nm.

In addition to the Rock-Track 4×4 traction system with a reduced ratio of 4:1, Gladiator has electronic lock of the rear differential or the front and rear differentials at the same time (Tru-Lock), new Off-Road+ system, Dana 44 axles of competition and front stabilizer bar with electronic disconnection.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

The car is very stable in any situation. The rear isn’t as raised or loose as that of conventional midsize pickup trucks. But best of all is the Jeep Gladiator’s ability to undress. That’s right: the car can be “naked” to provide a much freer and more fun experience.

Not only the roof is removable, but also the four doors. The driver himself can take them out with the tools that come with the pickup. In addition, the windshield is foldable and can be laid flat and fixed on the hood. Among the 72 Mopar accessories that Jeep offers for the Gladiator, we strongly recommend the tubular doors.

We ran Gladiator without the ports and, despite being at low speed, it’s not safe to be without the ports. With the tubular doors, then the car is even more incredible.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

Since the Gladiator’s ports are removable, the sound system’s speakers are not located in them. Behind the rear seat, on the right side, is a detachable Alpine Bluetooth speaker. It is very easy to take off and it can be used outside the car, wherever the user wants. Replacement is also very easy and the material is highly resistant.

The Jeep Gladiator bucket has a capacity of 1,000 liters. It is 1.53 m long, 1.44 m wide and 86 cm high. The door is very light and has three positions: open, between open and closed. When the bed is fully open, the truck can carry two 250 cm3 trail bikes, which are attached to the four available hooks. There is a 115 volt outlet.

The entire interior of the truck has rubber mats that can be washed and at the bottom there is a small hole that can be opened for water drainage.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

The Jeep Gladiator is suitable for those who carry big things on an adventure trip, but who also use their own pickup in extreme situations. The entry angle is an incredible 43 degrees, which makes the truck literally climb rocks, as it also has 20 degrees of ramp angle and 26 degrees of departure angle, in addition to 27 cm of clearance. You can pass through flooded areas of up to 76 cm (at 8 km/h).

The tires are mixed-use measures 245/75. They are mounted on 17” black painted alloy wheels. The color, by the way, is very well used in the Jeep Gladiator. Unlike cars and pickups considered “adventurers”, the Jeep Gladiator does not have black plastic protection on the lower extremities. On the contrary, even the wheel arches are painted in the color of the body.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

The Gladiator initially comes in Firecracker Red (red), Bright White (white), Sting Gray (grey), Black (black), Gobi (lead), Silver Zynith (silver), Granite Crystal (graphite) and Snazzberry.

Impressions while driving

Pickups like the Jeep Gladiator are rare. From 2006 to 2008 Troller produced the Pantanal pickup, but there is no comparison. Usually cars that use bodywork on chassis are terrible to drive on the streets and roads, but super suitable for off-road. The Jeep Gladiator also breaks this paradigm. It is a car that runs well in any situation, as the bodywork does not “samba” on top of the chassis.

Responses to pedal requests are great. The car starts well because of the good weight/power ratio (8 kg/hp) and reaches 100 km/h in less than 9 seconds. The brakes are also very efficient and accurate, even on dirt roads.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

Consumption is not exaggerated like that of the Ram 1500 pickup, for example, but it is not low. The Jeep Gladiator does 6.5 km/l in the city and 7.4 km/l on the highway. With a tank of 83 liters, it is possible to drive up to 617 km economically.

In addition to being beautiful, the Jeep Gladiator is extremely versatile and has unusual off-road capability. Due to its moderate width (1.89 m), it does not cause trouble on tight roads like Ram pickups. It’s a practical pickup, but it can turn into a real beast.

Gladiator will not fit in any garage as it is 5.59 m long. It is also tall (1.90 m) and has a generous wheelbase (3.49 m). Despite its size, it demonstrates versatility in short radius curves. The suspension is an off-road masterpiece and has five struts in both the front and rear. The stabilizer bars are hollow and the front has an electronic disconnection system.





Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Car Guide

You can also use the Jeep Gladiator serenely. The driving position is great, with a good grip and the main instruments are visible, as well as the controls are accessible. The multimedia Uconnect has an 8.4” screen and is a good size, as nature usually draws more attention when using this car. The dashboard has a 7” digital on-board computer.

Undoubtedly, Jeep was right to bring the Gladiator pickup to Brazil. It is yet another exclusive car on the market that makes it possible to enter the Pick-up segment without confronting Ram or Fiat (Stellantis brands that already sell pickup trucks). The Jeep Gladiator debuted, breaking the hearts of anyone who has seen or driven it. Its price is R$ 499,990 (half a million reais).









Jeep Gladiator is a truck like you’ve never seen it before:

off-road items

4×4 Rock-Track drive with reduced 4:1 ratio

Electronic Tru-Lok differential lock

Dana 44 axles

Off-road front camera

Front stabilizer bar with electronic disconnect

stone protectors

Hill Descent Control

Off-Road Pages

Off-Road+ System

2 front tow hooks

1 rear tow hook

Crawl Ratio of 77:1

Crankcase, transmission and tank guards

245/75 mixed-use tires and 17×7.5 wheels



















Main equipment

Removable roof in body color

removable doors

folding windshield

Full LED headlights and LED flashlights

adaptive autopilot

Forward collision warning with emergency braking

Blind spot monitoring

8.4” Uconnect multimedia center

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

GPS navigator

Alpine audio system

USB Type A+C inputs

Reverse camera

cross traffic detector

Hands Free voice assistant

leather seats

Dual zone digital air conditioning

Key in person

Remote Start

Safety

Tire pressure monitoring

Front and side airbags

Stability and traction control

battery smart sensor

Hill start assistant

rear parking sensor