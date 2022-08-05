Since 2015, Jeep has been undergoing an intense process of global transformation. In Brazil, the change was radical: from a niche brand with expensive products, the company entered more affordable segments, expanded its dealership network and even opened a factory in Pernambuco. Result: never sold so much Renegade and Compass here.

Now that the brand is known to almost everyone, it’s time to reinforce the range of premium models. It is with this mission that Gladiator arrives in Brazil.

Initially, the Wrangler-derived pickup arrives in Brazil only in the Rubicon version – a name given in honor of one of the most difficult off-road tracks in the world, which is located in the United States. In fact, this pickup will be for few: anyone who wants one will need to pay almost half a million reais – or R$ 499,990, to be more exact.

the niche of the niche

Jeep looked to the past for inspiration before developing its new model. After all, the company’s first pickup trucks debuted on the North American market in the 1940s. Gladiator itself, by the way, was sold from 1962 to 1971.

Around here, the brand had never explored this segment. This leaves room for the company to say that it is creating a category: that of truly off-road pickup trucks. This time it looks like the marketers are right, as there are no direct rivals for Gladiator. In other words, we are talking about the “niche of the niche” market.

Jeep itself knows this, so much so that it intends to bring a first batch of 300 units. These vehicles should be sold quickly, as the brand will sell the pickup in all 222 dealerships across the country. Of these, 150 stores will have a vehicle for test drive. The pre-sale will even begin this Thursday (4), with an initial batch of 300 units.

Jeep guaranteed that the price will be maintained in this initial batch and new batches will be imported according to demand, but the “fight” with other markets is fierce, which makes it impossible to launch a cheaper version – at least for now.

Pickup or convertible? Both!

No doors and roof: just watch out for dust… Image: Clara Gouvêa/Disclosure

The Wrangler’s lines, clearly inspired by the iconic design of old Jeeps, have lost some of their charm on the Gladiator.

In any case, the front preserves the brand’s identity, with the seven vertical slits between the round headlights. The protruding fenders are also there, as are the square taillights. The rear look is a bit plain, despite the massive Jeep logo on the bucket lid.

Like the Wrangler, the Gladiator can have all the doors and roof removed, while the windshield can be folded down. That makes it the “first partially convertible pickup,” in Jeep’s own words.

There’s only one catch: there’s not enough room to carry all the parts in the truck bed. So I suggest you check the weather forecast before going out with your hair in the wind around.

Charge? The strength is towing

As a good American vehicle, the Gladiator has great towing capability. Image: Clara Gouvêa/Disclosure

Gladiator is among the biggest pickup trucks sold in Brazil – and the only reason it doesn’t take the title is because of its ‘cousin’ RAM 3500. With 5.59 m in length and an astonishing 3.49 m of wheelbase alone, it wasn’t born to walk in the city – at least not in the Brazilian ones.

The bucket has a volumetric capacity of 1,000 liters, but takes “only” 654 kg. Meanwhile, a Fiat Strada takes more: it’s up to 720 kg in the Endurance configuration. But we’re talking about a product made for the United States, where towing capacity counts more than the amount of pounds supported in the bucket. That’s why she tows over three tons.

Even so, the manufacturer could have equipped the truck with a bucket protector. The item is offered as an accessory, but would prevent heavier or sharper loads from damaging the housing’s paint. On the other hand, the back cover has a damping system that facilitates opening and closing.

Gladiator will only be imported in the Rubicon version. The equipment list includes Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Stability and Traction Controls, Hill Start Assist, Downhill Speed ​​Control, Blind Spot Sensor, Dual Zone Digital Air Conditioning. temperature, camera system with 360 degree vision and full LED headlights.

The multimedia center has an 8.4-inch touchscreen (as in the more expensive versions of the Renegade) and an Alpine sound system with nine speakers. There’s even a removable speaker behind the rear seats, which can be paired with any device via Bluetooth.

What’s up?

V6 engine ensures plenty of power on and off the asphalt Image: Clara Gouvêa/Disclosure

I doubt anyone will buy a Gladiator to race, but it’s worth remembering that there’s plenty of performance. It is powered by the 3.6 engine V6 Pentastarwhich delivers 284 hp and 35.4 kgfm of maximum torque. We are talking about the engine that equipped the previous generation of wranglersince the current model uses the 2.0 turbo.

Just accelerate deeper to hear the typical symphony of a V6 pouring force into the tires. The automatic transmission makes the changes quickly, making the pickup pick up speed without difficulties.

Consumption is surprising given the reasonable averages for a vehicle of this size. The manufacturer declares 6.5 km/l in the city and 7 km/l on the highway, remembering that the pickup only runs on gasoline. during our Test drivecarried out most of the time on roads in the Northeast, UOL Cars achieved averages very close to those reported by the Jeep.

Entry and exit angles help overcome trail challenges Image: Clara Gouvêa/Disclosure

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, with the option of sequential shifts by tapping the lever. Next to it is the traction selector, which offers five settings. There are also commands for various features designed for the tracks. A good example is the front stabilizer bar, which can be disconnected to increase the front suspension travel by up to 30%. Gladiator also offers front and rear differential locks and a five-mode four-wheel drive system.

Off the asphalt, the pickup displays resourcefulness unthinkable for any pickup sold in Brazil. The Trail Rated seal, which attests to the vehicle’s off-road capability, is stamped on the bodywork thanks to qualities such as a 43º angle of attack and a departure angle of 26º. The free height in relation to the ground is 27 cm, making it difficult for the driver to scrape the floor on any obstacle. You may never need all of this, but it’s good to have such courage if the idea is to escape the city.

