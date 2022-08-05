Jerominho dies after being shot in the West Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Former councilor Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as jerominho , died after being shot on Estrada Guandu do Sapé, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio, this Thursday (4). The information was confirmed by the family’s lawyer and the Military Police.

His brother-in-law was also shot and is hospitalized at Rocha Faria Hospital, in a stable condition.

Jerominho is named as one of the founders of a militia that operates in the West Zone of the capital.

He was shot in the leg and abdomen and taken to West D’Or Hospital.

Witnesses said they were wounded by gunmen. A video shows the thieves in action (look above).

Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as Jerominho, was a councilor of Rio de Janeiro, for the PMDB, for two terms, between 2000 and 2008. In 2004, he was elected with 33,373 votes, and in 2000, with 20,560.

However, a year before finishing his second term on the Rio Municipal Council, he was arrested and remained in federal penitentiaries for 11 years.

In 1998, he tried for a state deputy seat, but with 18,152 votes he failed to be elected. He ran for the PSC.

The former parliamentarian was one of 227 indicted in the CPI das Milícias, which came to an end in Alerj in 2008 and was a milestone against organized crime in Rio.

Alongside his brother, former deputy Natalino Guimarães, Jerominho is named as one of the creators of the Justice League militia, which operates in Campo Grande, West Zone of Rio.

In the 70s, the two were civil police officers.

Jerominho was released in 2018, after being acquitted in the last case he was answering at the time, in which he was accused of trying to kill a van driver in June 2005.

In late 2020, the Federal Police carried out an operation that targeted the Jerominho family. The investigation found that the family wanted to occupy positions in the Executive and Legislative branches to regain power in the West Zone.

In late January 2022, the former councilor was arrested again for extortion at gunpoint against van drivers, a crime committed in 2005. Less than a week later, he was released.

Days before the arrest, the former councilor announced on a social network that he intended to run for federal deputy for Patriota.