Jerominho: find out who was the former councilor who founded the Justice League militia with his brother | Rio de Janeiro

His brother-in-law was also shot and is hospitalized at Rocha Faria Hospital, in a stable condition.
Jerominho was a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, for the PMDB, for two terms, between 2000 and 2008. In 2004, he was elected with 33,373 votes, and in 2000, with 20,560.
- Share this report on WhatsApp
- Share this report via Telegram
However, a year before finishing his second term on the Rio Municipal Council, he was arrested and remained in federal penitentiaries for 11 years.
In 1998, he tried for a state deputy seat, but with 18,152 votes he failed to be elected. He ran for the PSC.
The former parliamentarian was one of 227 indicted in the CPI das Milícias, which came to an end in Alerj in 2008 and was a milestone against organized crime in Rio.
In the 70s, Jerominho and Natalino were civil police officers.
- Video shows shooting attack that killed former councilor Jerominho
- Jerominho dies after being shot in the West Zone of Rio
Jerominho was released in 2018, after being acquitted in the last case he was answering at the time, in which he was accused of trying to kill a van driver in June 2005.
In late 2020, the Federal Police carried out an operation that targeted the Jerominho family. The investigation found that the family wanted to occupy positions in the Executive and Legislative branches to regain power in the West Zone.
At the end of January 2022, the former councilor was arrested again for extortion at gunpoint against van drivers, a crime committed in 2005. Less than a week later, he was released.
Days before the arrest, the former councilor announced on a social network that he intended to run for federal deputy for Patriota.
Jerominho even launched a pre-candidate for federal deputy, two days before he was arrested in January 2022 – Photo: Reproduction