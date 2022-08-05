Jô Soares dies, aged 84, in São Paulo

From the Newsroom 05/08/2022 – 5:18 Share

Died in the early hours of this Friday (5), the comedian and presenter Jo Soares, aged 84 years. The information was disclosed by Flavia Pedras Soares, the interviewer’s ex-wife, on her Instagram.

“Actor, comedian, director and writer Jô Soares passed away a few minutes ago. He left us at the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo, surrounded by love and care. The funeral will be for family and close friends only,” he wrote.

“So, those who, throughout their more than 60 years of career, have had fun with their characters, repeated their catchphrases, smiled with the sharp intelligence of this comedian, celebrate, make a toast to your life. The life of a guy in love with the country where he was born and chose to live, to try to transform, through laughter, into a better place”, continues the publication.

“Long live you my Bitiko, Acorn, Offal, Pet, Crap, Fat. You are proud of everyone who shared life with you in some way. I thank the lords of Time and Space, for having given me the good fortune to let our lives intersect. Thank you for the asthma-inducing laughs, for our homes my way, for the trips to the fanciest and meanest places, for the amount of movies you thought I was lucky I didn’t remember to see again, and for the indecent amount of ice cream that we took it by watching”, followed Flavia, with whom Jô had a relationship between 1987 and 1998.

“Thank you forever, for the joys and also for the sufferings we cause ourselves. Even these made us more and better. Eternal love, yours, Bitika”, he concluded.

The singer Zélia Duncan, friend of the presenter and current wife of Flavia Pedras Soares, also made a publication on her Twitter informing the death of Jô. “Brazil today lost a unique artist, a comedian who loved his craft above all, an outstanding actor. A brilliant interviewer. A citizen who loved his country and his friends. Jô Soares, thank you for so much!”, she wrote.