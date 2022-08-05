Jô Soares dies at 84: the many careers of the eclectic José Eugenio

Jô Soares interviewed thousands of people on his talk shows 'Jô Soares Onze e Meia' and 'Programa do Jô'

Presenter, comedian, writer, theater director, musician, journalist, screenwriter, actor and visual artist. There were many successful careers of José Eugenio Soares, better known as Jô Soares, who died this Friday (05/08) at the age of 84 in São Paulo.

“Totally eclectic, what he likes most is everything. (…) His facial expression is on his face. His body expression is only visible when he stops. On the day he dies, he doesn’t want crying or candles. He wants a very simple funeral: just a pine coffin with eight hundred bishops dressed in purple around it, three hundred cameras filming and narration in seventeen languages. The Book of Jo in two volumes written by Jô Soares in partnership with journalist and editor Matinas Suzuki Jr. (published in 2017 and 2018).

Jô was born in Rio de Janeiro in January 1938, son of Orlando Soares and Mercedes Leal Soares. The couple had already given up on having children, and Jô’s mother, then 40 years old, discovered that she was pregnant by chance, already in an advanced stage of pregnancy, after experiencing pain while riding.

He moved to Europe as a teenager (he studied from 1951 to 1956 in Switzerland, where he earned the nickname Joe) and was thinking of becoming a diplomat at that time. But his passion for theater (an area in which he was already risking some acts) led him to an artistic career when he had to return to Brazil in the mid-1950s because his father, a businessman from Paraíba, was facing serious financial problems.

