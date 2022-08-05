Jô Soares dies at 84: the many careers of the eclectic José Eugenio

2 hours ago

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Jô Soares interviewed thousands of people on his talk shows ‘Jô Soares Onze e Meia’ and ‘Programa do Jô’

Presenter, comedian, writer, theater director, musician, journalist, screenwriter, actor and visual artist. There were many successful careers of José Eugenio Soares, better known as Jô Soares, who died this Friday (05/08) at the age of 84 in São Paulo.

“Totally eclectic, what he likes most is everything. (…) His facial expression is on his face. His body expression is only visible when he stops. On the day he dies, he doesn’t want crying or candles. He wants a very simple funeral: just a pine coffin with eight hundred bishops dressed in purple around it, three hundred cameras filming and narration in seventeen languages. The Book of Jo in two volumes written by Jô Soares in partnership with journalist and editor Matinas Suzuki Jr. (published in 2017 and 2018).

Jô was born in Rio de Janeiro in January 1938, son of Orlando Soares and Mercedes Leal Soares. The couple had already given up on having children, and Jô’s mother, then 40 years old, discovered that she was pregnant by chance, already in an advanced stage of pregnancy, after experiencing pain while riding.

He moved to Europe as a teenager (he studied from 1951 to 1956 in Switzerland, where he earned the nickname Joe) and was thinking of becoming a diplomat at that time. But his passion for theater (an area in which he was already risking some acts) led him to an artistic career when he had to return to Brazil in the mid-1950s because his father, a businessman from Paraíba, was facing serious financial problems.

Despite his passion for cinema and theater, it would be a musical instrument, the bongo, that would open the doors to the artistic world.

“Rio was approaching its golden year, 1958, and I was there, very fat with so many possibilities but with nothing concrete yet to do. promises of light and, whenever I could, I found a way to make some soup with my instrument”, says Jô in her autobiography.

At that moment, he began to gain fame with his presentations and the nicknames Joe Bongo or Joe Soares. “’Joe’ Soares, in addition to playing bongo like few professionals, does difficult imitations with great power of observation, sings and dances, and, with his fingers, “shoes and dresses”, reproduces in miniature the most diverse choreographic juggling” , recalled the newspaper Diário Carioca in 1956.

His first “notable” appearance as an actor, as he himself pointed out in his autobiography, was in the film The Sputnik Mana 1959 feature directed by Carlos Manga in which he played an American spy in Brazil.

Throughout his career on TV, he worked at Continental, Tupi, Rio, Excelsior, Record, SBT and Globo. Among the main programs of this trajectory are Rag family (written by Jô and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, currently in The square is ours), Long live the Fat, planet of men, Jo Soares Eleven and a half and Jo talk show.

In the last two programs, Jô Soares stood out from the 1980s onwards as one of the main interviewers in the country through a television attraction inspired by the talk show and late show formats (“end of the night program on TV, with humor, music, interviews and, most importantly, an audience”, as he describes in his autobiography).

“It wasn’t a radical change, but a continuation of my humor and journalism work. I worked for the newspaper Última Hora for four years, I wrote for Folha de S. Paulo and Veja magazine. And it has an irreverent interview side that only I can do, with politicians”, said Jô in an interview with the website Memória Globo. In the program Jo Soares Eleven and a halffor example, there were more than 6,000 interviews over 11 years.

In his career as a writer, Jô wrote humorous works of fiction that mixed historical facts, such as The Man Who Killed Getúlio Vargas, Murders at the Brazilian Academy of Letters and The Baker Street Shango. In the latter, the characters Sherlock Holmes and his faithful assistant, John Watson, go to Rio de Janeiro to investigate the disappearance of a violin and end up bumping into a serial killer.

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Bestseller ‘The Shango of Baker Street’ was adapted for film in 2001

In one passage of the book, the author jokes about the possibility that the duo invented the caipirinha. Watson suggests to Holmes not to drink pure cachaça because it is something very strong. So, suggests the partner, he should add lemon or orange, as well as ice and sugar “to compensate for the burning produced by alcohol”.

It’s when one character asks another about what mixture that is.

“I don’t know, an invention of that redneck over there,” he said, pointing to Watson’s cowboy hat.

– Which one, the big one? the boy asked, indicating Sherlock Holmes, all in white.

– No, the big redneck is just drinking. Who prepared it was the smallest, the caipirinha – replied the owner, thus baptizing, forever, the exotic mixture.

Launched in 1995, The Baker Street Shango sold over 500,000 copies and was translated into eight languages ​​(Jô, by the way, was known to speak several languages ​​fluently, such as English, German and French). The work was also adapted for film in 2001, and Jô makes a participation in the film as judge Coelho Bastos.

Jô Soares was married to designer Flávia Junqueira, actress Sylvia Bandeira and also actress Theresa Austregésilo, with whom he had a son, Rafael, who died at age 50 in 2014 from brain cancer.

“This is every parent’s nightmare: that the natural order of things should be altered and a child gone first. As he was autistic, he remained a child until the end. Fate proposed a short life of trials and limitations, at times to which he responded as a well-guarded inner happiness,” wrote Jô in the second volume of his autobiography.

According to Junqueira, who announced on social media the death of her ex-husband at dawn on Friday, the funeral of Jô Soares will be closed to family and close friends. He had been hospitalized at the Sírio Libanês hospital since late July, and the cause of death has not been released.