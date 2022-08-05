Jô Soares made fun of Brazil with Captain Gay and General – 05/08/2022 – Illustrated

While people are currently discussing why Globo opted for silence in political humor to protect itself behind the slapstick comedy of “Vai Que Cola” and company, the departure of Jô Soares, who died at the age of 84 this Friday, refers to the certainty of that this same TV already knew how to divide the ball between all the thematic aspects with greater competence.

In much darker times than today, Jô Soares —like Chico Anysio, who died ten years ago— managed to disturb, in the same program, the beards of the public authorities and the prevailing moralism in the chronicle of customs.

Captain Gay, who, in his caricatured way of a crooked mirror, ridiculed the homophobia of those days, lived side by side with figures like Reizinho, a diminutive monarch who displayed a gigantic ego and put the comedian on his knees on stage, parading problems very similar to those from real Brazil.

There was Gandola, an allusion to the influence of the military in the dictatorship, always mentioned by someone looking for a position in any job position (“Gandola was the one who sent me here”). And also Zé da Galera, a fanatical supporter of the Brazilian team who called Telê Santana from a pay phone to give the team’s line-up an opinion: “Bota Ponta, Telê!”.

In 1986, the General, a friend of former President João Figueiredo, who had suffered an accident on the day of his inauguration and spent six years in a coma, woke up still fragile and connected to tubes and probes, when he discovered that Brazil had changed and that the command was again under the orders of a civilian, José Sarney. Upon being informed about the changes taking place in the country, he would cry out “take me off the tube!”, in order to die soon.

The mastery of writing and acting in the creation of different types had arrived at Globo in 1971, with “Faça Humor, Não Faça Guerra”, but it was already based on the success of the biggest national reference of situation comedy around here, the “Família Trapo”, whose text he shared with Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega on TV Record in the golden years of the 1960s: one wrote from page 1 to 25 and the other, from page 26 to 46, recalls director Nilton Travesso, who was part of the station’s team in the management by Paulo Machado de Carvalho.

They joined the two parts, with no edges to be trimmed, still allowing room for the free improvisation of Ronald Goliath.

Among the types paraded on Globo between the 1970s and 1980s, there was also Irmão Carmelo, always jealous of the couples’ “marriage-separate”, and also the announcer who chatted about economic news alongside Paulo Silvino, partner of several paintings and so many catchphrases.

Between Francineide, a pornochanchada actress who was looking for a job on TV with her mother (Henriqueta Brieba), and Sebá, an exile in the dictatorship who resisted returning to Brazil (“Madalena, you don’t want me to come back!”), there was also much of the sexist humor that found favor with the public at the time, a sign of other times.

But Joe would disconnect from those jokes long before TV execs and other comedians realized their perishable tenor.

That’s how, still in the prehistory of streaming and pay TV, he decided to give up his comfortable place at Rede Globo, absolutely hegemonic screen at the end of the 1980s, to find the chance to reinvent himself in the so-called “absolute champion of vice-leadership”, as the SBT slogan announced at the time.

He tried to create a Johnny Carson-style talk show on Globo itself, but José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, aka Boni, then head of the station, refused to give him space on the programming schedule, whose rigidity was implacable in those days when the broadcaster led the audience by a large margin.

In addition, Boni didn’t want to mess with a team that was winning, and Jô was getting good results with the role he already played in the comedy shows shown in weekly editions throughout the year.

In 1988, after more than 30 years of TV, with all the credits at the top, he set out to start a new work from scratch, interviewing celebrities, and even some anonymous ones, from Monday to Friday, late at night.

He lived and nurtured the most glorious phase of Silvio Santos’ network, but not before buying a vexatious breakup for Globo’s history.

Upon learning of Jô’s departure, Boni even tried to prohibit the presenter from even using the word “fat” in any of his programs or shows. On that occasion, the comedian wrote an article for the extinct Jornal do Brasil, which was read on national television during the presentation of the Press Trophy in that year of 1988, rejecting the attempts of reprisal made by the former boss, who came to veto advertising films not only with Jô, but whoever else had switched channels with him, like actors Eliezer Motta and Nina de Pádua.

In his text, Jô drew a parallel between Boni’s attitude and the Black List, as the list of names of people who were not grateful to the Hollywood industry in 1947, made up of professionals accused of sympathizing with communism, was called.

“TV Globo chose exactly the moment of the Constituent Assembly in Brazil to inaugurate its blacklist. Anyone who leaves the station without being sent away runs the risk of not being able to work on commercials anymore, under the threat that they will no longer be aired there. . As the network has almost a monopoly on the market, advertisers don’t even dare to think about artists who might displease them”, he said at the time.

“It is sad, at this moment when democracy is written daily in Congress, a company that is a concession of the State with impunity limits the work of the Brazilian artist, in general already so poorly paid”, completed Jô, concluding that “Silvio Santos was tremendously unfair when he called Boni a luxury office boy: no office boy can hold so much grudge in his heart”.

After some time, Boni gave up fighting. Jô won in the new venture, and Globo surrendered to the program 12 years late. Boni himself would sit in Jô’s armchair at Globo, much later, when the two would talk about the case as water under the bridge. And the ex-boss would recognize his excesses in his memoir.

From Jô Onze e Meia to Programa do Jô, the talk show was the biggest showcase for the launch of books, songs, plays and talents that TV experienced in these almost 30 years, not to mention the weight of the program during the pre-impeachment of Fernando Collor. in 1992, when Silvio Santos still allowed his talents to express opinions on the air.

Jô’s sofa was the biggest reference point in the country for those who wanted to be noticed during this period. In 2016, the direction of Globo ended the program in the absence of the presenter, who aimed to close 30 years of talk show, counting from its beginning, on SBT, with the same musicians from the Quinteto — which for some time was Sexteto.

Two years before leaving the scene, Jô had lost his greatest creative partner, Max Nunes, a genius who had accompanied him in writing texts since the comedy shows. Another factor that cooled her spirits in 2014 was the loss of her son, Rafael, at the age of 50.

But the departure of the air at that point was determined by the new directions of Globo, which saw in Jô someone with too much autonomy for the new policies of the house. Unlike other professionals at the station, he was free not to submit the program’s agenda to the summit, a prerogative he had enjoyed since his return to the channel, in 2000, when he left SBT.

Globo also kept him under contract for a year to stop a possible move to competition. There were those who even considered using it in other channels of the group, but he himself was not interested in doing anything that was not at the level of his history.

His health, already fragile, also conspired to adopt a less intense rhythm, with attention turned to theater and books, including the two volumes of his memoirs.