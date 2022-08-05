Joaquim burns evidence against him and plans to deliver David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“Today I end the gabiru race. As soon as I burn these documents, I’ll go to the police station to deliver his head on a platter to Doctor Salvador (Jorge Lucas). If you doubt it, the fool still wins a medal for capturing the fugitive”, Joaquim will mock.

Iolanda (Duda Brack), in turn, will celebrate receiving the jackpot alongside Margô (Marisa Orth). Soon after, with the evidence already burned, Joaquim and Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will discover that Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will have a birthday party and that the two will not be invited. Angered, he will make plans to spoil the celebration…

“A party for my wife and I was not invited! I bet gabiru went! I’m going to unmask the murderer at this dinner!”, promises Joaquim.

But Joaquim’s plan will not be carried out so easily. Upon finding Violeta (Malu Galli) at the weaving mill, the young man will be forbidden by his mother-in-law to attend the event. Even so, he will decide to go ahead with the plan. During a visit by Iolanda, who will be leaving Campos, Joaquim will also give details on how he will unmask Davi. But Iara (Luciana de Rezende) will be listening to everything…

“Doctor Joaquim said that he already burned everything and that he will hand it over to the police tonight, during Isadora’s birthday dinner”, Iara will say to Davi.

Knowing that Joaquim plans to unmask him that same night, Davi will ask for Isadora’s help, who will use a disguise, to put an end to his rival’s plan. Yolanda will arrive at the train station, but will be intercepted by David.

“Beautiful, Yolanda. Very beautiful. So what’s in that bag is the price of my freedom?”, asks the magician.

05 Aug Friday Joaquim is annoyed to discover that Iolanda knows David’s true identity. Silvana surprises Bento. Emília catches Cipriano kissing Giovanna, and Jojô comforts her mother. Úrsula and Joaquim burn the evidence against him, who plans to deliver Davi to the police during Isadora’s birthday party. Heloísa rehires Emília. Inácio and Arminda celebrate their union. Iara overhears Iolanda’s conversation with Joaquim and alerts Davi. Santa and Geraldo kiss. David confronts Yolanda. Check out the full summary of the day and week!

