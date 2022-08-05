Jonathan and Anita raise serious suspicions in Face and Courage

It’s no secret to anyone that face and courage survives mainly through the mysteries surrounding Clarice’s (Taís Araújo) death and the secret formula obtained by jonathan (Guilherme Weber). In the next chapters of the seven o’clock soap opera, the scientist will raise serious suspicions when he emerges as the boyfriend of Anitaconsidered the doppelganger of the businesswoman who died at the beginning of the feuilleton.

Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) will be shocked during a meeting with Jonathan in which he introduces the massage therapist as his boyfriend, starting a period of increasingly confused doubts in the protagonists’ minds. With no answer to absolutely nothing, everything indicates that the soap opera will go through an intense path of new secrets on a weekly basis.

Anita gathers an exorbitant amount of mysteries in Face and Courage. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Something very grandiose is being hidden by Anita, but the character’s interactions with the main cores are still very scarce, which is why author Claudia Souto fit in a previous romance with Jonathan to scare away the public’s investigative thoughts while the truths run free behind the scenes. of the plot.

It will still take a long time for Pat and Moa to find out what really happened to Clarice and why Siderúrgica Gusmão can be the key point to unravel the main mysteries of the soap opera, so don’t get too excited to discover the truth soon, after all there is still a lot firewood to burn in Cara e Courage.