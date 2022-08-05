Jornal Nacional says Bolsonaro will not participate in an interview

President Jair Bolsonaro is a candidate for re-election by the PL | Photo: Isac Nobrega/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, will not participate in the series of interviews with the Jornal Nacionall, from Globo, with the presidential candidates. According to the news, Bolsonaro did not accept the proposed rules. Interviews with candidates will take place at the station’s studios in Rio de Janeiro, but the president wanted his to take place at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília.

On Thursday (4), Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ) even claimed that Jair Bolsonaro’s interview for the National Journal it was scheduled for 22 August and would be held at the palace. “It’s marked! President Jair Bolsonaro in Jornal Nacional on August 22, straight from Palácio do Alvorada! #CapitaoDoPovoNoJN”, said the senator on Twitter.

But the National Journal informed this Friday (5) that interviews will be carried out with three candidates: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB). The new dates are yet to be confirmed, but it has already been reported that the series will take place in the week of August 22. The interviews should last 40 minutes and will be conducted by presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos.

In an article published on the Jornal Nacional website, the news program stated that “Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not accept the rules of the interview. Despite knowing from the g1 and GloboNews interviews that the hearings would be held at Globo’s studios, the advice of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on Wednesday ( 3) and on Thursday (4), conditioned the granting of the interview to be carried out at Palácio da Alvorada. After the 2014 elections, however, Globo decided that it would always carry out interviews with all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on an equal footing. The rule was not challenged by Bolsonaro’s advisors during the interviews on g1 and GloboNews. Globo rejected the advisory’s request. Late Thursday night- On the fair, Bolsonaro’s press office sent an email reiterating its willingness to grant the interview, as long as it takes place at Alvorada, alleging campaign commitments made previously. Sometimes, Globo rejected the request and, therefore, the interview will not be carried out”.

André Janones (Avante) had also been invited, but withdrew his candidacy and announced support for Lula.

Until 2014, Jornal Nacional conducted interviews with candidates for reelection in Brasília. That year, then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT) was interviewed by Bonner and by journalist and presenter Patrícia Poeta, on August 18, at Palácio do Alvorada. In the 2006 elections, Lula, then candidate for reelection, was also interviewed by JN at the president’s official residence.