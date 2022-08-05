José Lucas is expelled from tapera and gives last advice to Juma

While Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) are fighting in “Pantanal”, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) is in the tapera keeping the young girl company, but his presence can cause a war between his family in the plot. José Leôncio is trying to resolve the situation, but he doesn’t know what to do if his children fight again. Juma returned to the tapera after Jove decided to reveal the identity of Velho do Rio, even against the will of the entity.

With the return of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), however, Juma will decide to send José Lucas away and consider a new chance for Jove. After being expelled from the tapera by Juma, José Lucas cries, but advises: “Juma, go back to Joventino. This bandit love of yours doesn’t end like that”.

Jose Lucas Destiny

In a surprising twist, Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will have to leave his father’s farm when he learns that his affair, journalist Érica (Marcela Fetter), is pregnant. After the two got together, the young woman left without giving any explanations, but returned to the Pantanal accompanied by her father, Deputy Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach).

Cornered by his father-in-law, José Lucas will discover that Érica is pregnant and decides to try life in another city. When leaving, the boy decides to tell Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) that he never had anything with Juma (Alanis Guillen).

“I give you my word that nothing ever happened between us, if only because she never had eyes for anyone but you,” says the pawn. Jove, thrilled, goes to hug his brother. “I don’t want my son to get there, among those people, with one hand in front and the other behind”, completes José Leôncio, who will give a check to the pawn.