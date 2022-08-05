Juliana Bonde realizes that the cleavage is too open and decides to balance the volume: “Don’t look much”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

It provoked the fans! Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, decided to provoke her followers this Thursday afternoon (04). The celebrity bet on a more open outfit, shook the water bottle and took the opportunity to answer some questions.

+ Juliana Bonde puts perfume on her intimate parts and rolls on Instagram: “Now go”

“Spit or swallow? Hey, everyone swallows it”, fired the muse when asked on her Instagram. Then, Juliana Caetano takes the opportunity to rock her body while trying to open a bottle of water. Currently, the muse has no more, no less than 1 million followers.

“One day this woman will manage to win my heart,” one fan said on Twitter. “I signed Juliana’s content and oh my god, I think I’m in love with this woman”, joked another one.

Juliana Caetano gets angry with criticism and vents: “I was very sad”

During a video on her Instagram Stories, Juliana Caetano appeared with a sad face and revealed that she was away from social media for a while because of an attack she received from a hater.

“I was reading your messages in direct, yesterday I didn’t post and I received a lot of messages asking ‘Juliana, what happened? said Juliana.

“This makes me very bad, very sad, it’s a very busy business, because the impression it gives is that no one likes to see you happy. […] That’s why I get lost sometimes, you know? I don’t like having to deal with that kind of thing.”

READ MORE ABOUT JULIANA BONDE:

+ Juliana Bonde prints a bus with a photo of her butt leaking from her shorts: “They doubted”

+ Juliana Bonde transforms the show into a ‘cabaret’ and the transparent look shocks: “Does it look like this on stage?”

+ Wearing underwear, Juliana Bonde shakes soda and lets gas ‘explode’ in her mouth