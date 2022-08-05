Juliana Caetano receives controversial proposal and is outraged

The singer Juliana Caetanoknown in the art world as Juliana Bondeinteracted with fans on his Instagram Stories this Thursday (4), when he came across a proposal beyond controversy.

In this ocasion, a follower offered R$10,000 for the singer of Bonde do Forró to let him “eat”. “I pay you R$ 10 thousand to eat you”wrote the internet user in the question box.

Advertising Could not load ad

“In Brazil it is not allowed”

Outraged by the controversial proposalJuliana Caetano quickly replied: “Look, as far as I know in Brazil, cannibalism is not allowed. And even if it was allowed, right?! For the love of God”, fired the muse.

In another moment, Juliana was asked if she has a habit of “swallowing spit”. The famous was surprised by the question, but gave her answer: “Everyone swallows, right? Normal. Is there anything unusual about that? Otherwise everyone would live spitting all day”said the singer.

Juliana Caetano (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Juliana Caetano and her videos not allowed for minors

As you all know, In addition to being a singer for Bonde do Forró, Juliana Caetano also works with the creation of sensual content. The videos posted on WhatsApp from Mansão Bonde, however, are not allowed for anyone under 18.

“Here’s the thing, for those who are asking, we’re not going to accept minors on our WhatsApp, okay? You can’t be less!”warned the famous, explaining that in addition to content from other girls, on the social network the vast majority are her videos. “Of course there’s a video of me! Most are all my video. But it cannot be minor. Fine? If you are a minor, you cannot enter…“, he reinforced.

SEE MORE: Dancer Juliana Caetano makes a bold statement on show