Juliette cools off in the pool in a flashy neon bikini and body steals the show

In addition to the fame gained by winning the BBB, expressive numbers on streaming platforms, Juliette Freire keeps putting on a show by sharing clicks on their social networks.

On her Instagram account, the singer stole the show by posting a sequence of clicks renewing her tan in the pool. The cat appeared wearing a neon orange thong bikini, where she further highlighted her sculptural body. In the second image, the cat zoomed in on her bikini and further detailed the curves of her body.

In a third image, the famous shared clicks from a night out at the club next to several friends. “Yesterday’s summary for all to see:“, she wrote in the caption of the publication, which had more than 190 thousand likes and countless compliments through the comment box.

“The most beautiful woman in the whole world,” wrote one follower. “Wonderful is she”, drooled an internet user. “Seductive cat”, joked one user. “I think I saw a mermaid,” one fan said.

Check out Juliette Freire’s post on social media:

Spent trouble at your house

Recently, Juliette Freire went through a trouble at her house and almost had her home’s water services cut off. In her social networks, the famous said that her brother ended up forgetting to pay the bills.

At the time, she explained that a man who works for the water company came to her house with the intention of cutting it: “My brother just forgot to pay for the water. Yes, my dears, the water. And one fine day a man came here saying he was going to cut off my water”, she told.

Then, the BBB 2021 champion said that she was desperate in the face of the situation: “The blood left my body, I had five heart attacks and three strokes.. I said ‘it’s not possible’. I think the man at the door must have said, ‘A millionaire without paying for water?’ “, said the famous.

“To make a long story short: I ran and called (the brother). And he: ‘No, I think I paid for it’. And he had really forgotten.”

“We went out desperate to pay and paid everything on time. But by then I had already called 58 curse words, thrown things up, blasted the wall. Luckily, he wasn’t here, otherwise I’d already be in jail”, said the famous.

