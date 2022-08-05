Junior Durski risked everything, but Madero went through the pandemic

In a complex of more than 80,000 square meters in Ponta Grossa, an hour from Curitiba, Madero produces thousands of breads, hamburgers, cheeses and smoked foods every day – which are shipped from there to its restaurants in 60 trucks (all owned).

The ‘best burger in the world’ sauce comes from there. The organic lettuce? Planted right there. The red fruit broth in the petit gâteau? Guess where it comes from.

The shed is so big that Madero could double in size and still manage to supply the entire network.

This unusual degree of verticalization is the result of an investment of R$ 500 million and the vision of Luiz Renato Durski Junior, the self-styled “Junior Chef” and founder of the hamburger chain.

From the beginning, Junior realized that in order to guarantee service quality – and a fat EBITDA margin – he would have to “produce, transport, own the brands and operate the restaurants.”

The model has given Madero a substantial scale in recent years: the company now has 274 restaurants.

But this accelerated growth did not come without bruising.

In the pandemic, Madero was forced to cancel its IPO, and with stores closed, cash generation evaporated. But instead of braking, Madero accelerated.

even with the lockdowns, Junior continued to open stores (80 in two years) and, to do so, took out a lot of bank financing. Net debt went from BRL 254 million in 2019 to BRL 652 million in 2020 and BRL 812 million at the end of March – the last number published.

With stores closed, leverage exploded from 1x to 20x in December 2020, leading the market to question the company’s ability to continue operating.

“Junior is very risk-prone and price sensitive,” Fernando Borges, the chairman of the company and a former partner of Carlyle at the time of the investment, he told the Brazil Journal. “He’d rather have debt than be diluted, but that’s why he got to where he is, rather than selling the company back there when others tried to buy him.”

In retrospect, Fernando says the company underestimated the duration of the pandemic. “Seeing the movie today, we could have gone slower, but Madero managed to get premium points that Junior always wanted and didn’t have the opportunity to.”

Now, it seems, this risky gamble is paying off.

Last November, Carlyle injected another BRL 300 million into the company – bringing the total invested to BRL 1 billion – and, at the beginning of the year, Madero issued a BRL 500 million CRA that reprofiled its debt. With the funding, the company has zeroed its short-term indebtedness and stretched the duration average debt to 3.6 years.

“We closed the first quarter with leverage below 3x and by the end of the year we want to reduce it to 2.5x,” said CFO Ariel Szwarcin the company for seven years.

The retreat from the pandemic is helping the operation, but the numbers are still challenging. Revenue rose almost 50% in the first quarter – partly due to the opening of new restaurants, partly due to the pass-through of inflation and the growth in delivery – but the company is still lost 1.5 points of gross margin.

Traffic in stores has not yet fully returned, especially those in malls, where the flow is still 25% lower than in 2019.

***

Junior is not afraid of risk. With a stint in politics that he himself defines as “frustrated” – he was a councilor at the age of 20 – Junior ended up following the profession of his father and grandfather and went to work as a logger in Rondônia, where he also ventured into mining.

There, cooking began as a leisure activity, and 15 years later he made him return to Curitiba to undertake his first restaurant, Durski, with international cuisine, in the bohemian neighborhood of San Francisco.

At first, the house did not take off, and Junior blamed the “badly frequented” bar next door. The solution was to buy the neighbor to scare away the bad parish, and it was there that, in 2005, the first Madero was born.

In recent years, the wind against the wind has tested the adaptability of the chef, a ‘belly on the counter’ entrepreneur who goes so far as to print his personal Whatsapp on every menu on the network to listen to customer feedback – exposing himself to criticism, praise, and the occasional freak. (Junior typically responds to messages via audio, as many customers doubt that he is sending the reply.)

In the midst of adversity – or perhaps because of it – he’s having to find other ways to optimize revenue.

Before the pandemic, Madero simply did not work with online deliveries due to resistance from the founder, who feared that the product would lose quality along the way. One covid later, delivery already accounts for 17% of billing.

Madero currently operates with four formats: the Madero Steak Casa, Lar (a restaurant with a wider menu and waiters attending the tables); O Wood Container (which only serves hamburgers in a fast casual model); O Jeronimo (the combat mark of the group serving smash burgers); it’s the Dundee Chicken (focused on fried chicken only).

To try to attract the public and occupy the empty chairs of the malls, Junior created another restaurant inside the Madero Steak House, giving rise to the group’s fifth brand, the Italian legno.

“We didn’t just want to include Italian dishes within Madero, so we created two different experiences,” he said. When the customer sits at Madero, the waiter delivers two menus: one from Madero and the other from Legno. (The waiter also wears a different outfit to serve Legno.)

The model – launched two months ago – is being tested in a few units in Curitiba, but the idea is to make the rollout for the entire base by the end of the year.

Another recent innovation was the creation of Dundee Chicken & Burgers, launched last December.

The brand was successful as soon as it was launched in places like Curitiba, Goiânia and Águas Claras (DF), but – given that resources are limited – Junior had a balcony. “What if we put Dundee’s fried chicken on Jeronimo?”

“This is an investment of only BRL 150,000 per store to put a pressure fryer and an oven for after frying you can store the chicken for about 30 minutes,” said Junior. “It’s a recipe in the veins. To make a new Dundee we spend R$4-5 million.”

Two months after starting to test the model, the sale of fried chicken at Jeronimo already accounts for 12% of revenues. “And that’s without advertising, going to delivery platforms, nothing. I think it has a relevant potential to generate incremental sales.”

Junior’s plan is to bring Dundee’s fried chicken to all of Jerome’s 91 stores by the end of the year.

With the house tidy, Madero is already planning to grow back. The goal is to open 20 stores this year and 25 next year.

The long-awaited IPO? Not until 1 or 2 years from now, Junior said, “when the scenario is different and no one remembers these problems today.”

Pedro Arbex and Geraldo Samor