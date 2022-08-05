Justia releases R$520,000 concerts in a city with 2,800 inhabitants in MG – Politica

City Hall will spend R$ 520 thousand with the hiring of artists. (photo: reproduction) This Wednesday (8/3) the Court granted an injunction request made by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and prohibited the performance of concerts that would be held from this Thursday (8/4) until next Sunday (7 /8), in So Jos do Mantimento, in the east of Minas.

In the late afternoon of today (4/8), 24 hours later, the city hall informed that the appeal that overturns the injunction was accepted by the Court, and reinforced that the event will take place. (see full note below)

Among the attractions of Outhofest are the duo Fernando and Sorocaba, the country singer Paula Fernandes, the group Biquni Cavado, among others.

In the preliminary decision, the Court had determined that the municipality should not pay the artists or promote new shows of this nature and in this amount of public spending, under penalty of the mayor being fined up to R$ 1 million.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office argued in the preliminary injunction that, just by hiring the artists, the city hall, which has a population estimated by the IBGE at 2,800 inhabitants, would spend R$520,000. Other attractions and expenses would also be added to this value, such as setting up the stage, lighting, sound, reception and accommodation.

Shows x essential expenses

According to a survey by the MPMG, the costs of the festivity exceed by 10% the investments that the municipality had, in 2021, with education, by 15% what it disbursed with health, by 100% the resources spent on social assistance and by 1,410% with environmental protection actions.

“The realization of an event of such magnitude becomes clearly inconceivable, since the voluminous resources to be spent can be applied to the solution of problems that the population has been facing”, said the prosecutor of Justia Jos Azeredo Neto in the request preliminarily accepted by the Court. .

According to him, several procedures related to the municipality are being processed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, such as open-air garbage, the inexistence of a public policy for welcoming children and adolescents in situations of social risk, the lack of sewage treatment, the inexistence of treated water in rural areas.

“Within this chaotic framework of neglect with the realization of essential improvements to the population – and not to mention the other sectors that are in a sign of abandonment, such as the Guardianship Council, which does not even have its own vehicle for the performance of its activities – the then mayor decided, simply, to promote a festive event, never before held in the city, to be financed with public resources”, said Neto.

In the Public Civil Action, the Public Prosecutor also mentions the risk of strangling the municipality’s public accounts, the violation of the principle of reasonableness, given the expenses with holding an event at a time of economic crisis, the need to prioritize public resources of the municipality in services and programs to promote the existential minimum, general well-being, and collective needs.

“The Municipality of So Jos do Mantimento, State of Minas Gerais, in view of the news published in the press, including on social media, about the preliminary injunction issued by the MM. Judge of Law of the District of Lajinha, suspending the festivities of the 14th OUTHOFEST, comes to the public to inform the following: We respect the opinion of d. Prosecutor of the District Court and we accepted the decision issued by the noble Judge of Law of the District, but we exercised our right of defense, and we were successful with the Honorable Court of Justice of the State of Minas Gerais, which granted a preliminary injunction in an interlocutory appeal articulated by the City legal advice. São José do Mantimento is a small town in the east of Minas Gerais, with about three thousand inhabitants, having an orderly, hardworking and God-fearing people. During these eighteen months in office, we kept all rural roads properly patrolled and passable, through which the municipality’s agricultural production flows. The stretches of slopes or hills are properly paved or paved, with a view to traffic in the rainy season. The Municipal Secretaries are all technicians, with the municipality taking care of and applying resources in all sectors of public services, such as social assistance, health, basic sanitation, education and the environment. The streets of the municipality are properly clean and well cared for, quiet and without any holes, despite the sloppiness found by the current municipal administration on January 1, 2021. We are renovating all the municipal schools, and we are already preparing for the completion of the Pao Municipal building, whose works have been paralyzed for more than eight years. In 2021, the municipality invested around four million reais in education, which represents more than 26% of gross revenue. Also in 2021, the municipality invested almost three million in public health, which represents more than 20% of gross revenue. The works are moving at a fast pace, and in all corners of the city. OUTHOFEST is a traditional festival in the city and we are already in its 14th edition, and the community of So Jos do Mantimento is eagerly awaiting its realization. This victory is not for the administration, but for the entire community, which will not be deprived of leisure time so long awaited and eagerly awaited.”

*With information from MPMG