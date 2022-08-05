Justice files Dani Calabresa’s criminal complaint against Marcius Melhem

The criminal complaint filed by Dani Calabresa against Marcius Melhem was filed by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), last Wednesday (3). The comedian tried to judicially prevent the former director of Globo’s humor center from publishing messages exchanged between them on WhatsApp before the accusations of moral and sexual harassment by the artist and seven other women. The case came to light in 2020 through a report in Piauí magazine.

According to TJ, Dani cannot prevent the comedian from releasing material in his defense. Judge Fabrício Reali Iza, from the Special Criminal Court of Barra Funda (TJSP), agreed with the State Attorney General’s request for the filing of the complaint, and the decision is no longer subject to appeal.





On Instagram, Marcius Melhem celebrated the victory: “Today’s decision of the Justice represents a lot, but above all my right to show evidence publicly, since I was publicly attacked. At the right time, everyone will see and be shocked by what is hidden behind that decision”.

In a note to Veja, Dani Calabresa and her lawyer regretted the filing of the criminal complaint: “Dani Calabresa’s defense regrets the decision, but respects it, as it has done throughout the entire process. and the process of the Public Ministry of Labor of the complaints filed by 12 women against Marcius Melhem for sexual and moral harassment. Unfortunately, we have witnessed a series of leaks, always with the objective of harming the reputation of the complainants. We trust that the Justice will prove all complaints, supported by evidence and testimonies”.





remember the case

In December 2019, Dani Calabresa made the complaint against Marcius Melhem, and Globo began to investigate the case internally. In 2020, the Department of Artistic Development and Monitoring (DDA) closed the indictment. The artist, then, decided to turn to the Civil Police and the broadcaster’s compliance.

Today, there is an investigation underway at the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Rio de Janeiro and a civil lawsuit filed by Melhem against the comedian for moral damages. The proceedings run in secrecy of Justice.