Justice files Dani Calabresa’s lawsuit against Marcius Melhem

The São Paulo Justice filed Dani Calabresa’s criminal complaint against Marcius Melhem. The decision was made public on Tuesday (2/8). The comedian resorted to legal means to try to prevent the former director of Humor at Globo from disclosing WhatsApp messages exchanged by the two.

According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, Judge Fabricio Reali Iza, from the Special Criminal Court of Barra Funda (TJSP), understood that Calabresa cannot prevent Melhem from disclosing something to defend himself. The filing had already been recommended to the judge previously by the Public Ministry. The action can no longer be appealed.

In testimony at the Police Station for Assistance to Women, Melhem denied the accusations and assured that he always respected the women he worked with. Melhem resorted to the word "joke" several times to defend himself against the accusations that the actresses make against him and said that all practices were consensual. Dani Calabresa was one of the actresses who accused Marcius of moral and sexual harassment. She claims that since joining the station in 2015, she has suffered several harassment and boycotts by Melhem, who was her boss at the time, as coordinator of the Department of Humor. According to him, the women teamed up with other colleagues with the aim of destroying his reputation. In his opinion, it is professional and even passionate revenge in one of the cases. After the months of absence had passed, the station issued another note announcing the definitive departure of the humor director. However, there was no mention of the crimes he would have committed. He is accused of harassment by Dani Calabresa and other women.

Meanwhile, the process regarding the collective complaint of harassment against Marcius Melhem continues at the Deam (Special Police Station for Assistance to Women), in Rio.

Calabresa’s defense expressed itself in a note about the filing of the criminal complaint. “Dani Calabresa’s defense regrets the decision, but respects it, as it has done throughout the entire process. We emphasize that the criminal investigation of the complaints presented by 12 women against Marcius Melhem for sexual and moral harassment remains under judicial secrecy, as well as the process brought by the Public Ministry of Labor. Unfortunately, we have seen a series of leaks, always with the aim of hurting the reputation of the whistleblowers. We trust that justice will substantiate all allegations, supported by evidence and testimonies,” the statement reads.

Melhem celebrated the decision. “The court decision demonstrates the honesty of Marcius Melhem’s conduct in defending himself against accusations made by the lawyer of the group of eight whistleblowers in the press, without any investigation. It was not Marcius Melhem who first approached the press. The dissemination of messages, as the Justice understood, only took place after the widespread attack he suffered publicly. Marcius respects justice and the confidentiality of investigations and will always defend himself in all legal ways to demonstrate his innocence in the face of the lies told. And he will always clarify public opinion when some untruth is said about him, ”said the comedian’s lawyers.

