Kiss case: what are the chances of the defendants being arrested again? See what experts say | Rio Grande do Sul

The Public Ministry appealed to the Federal Supreme Court, asking for the arrest by Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, Mauro Londero Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão. With the case awaiting analysis by the STF, What are the chances of the defendants being arrested again?

The g1 heard from experts who project the future of the four accused. everyone agrees that the possibility of further arrests is remote. Check it out below.

What do the experts say?

Professor of criminal law Alexandre Wunderlich believes that a monocratic decisionalthough the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, would not have the power to reverse a decision of a collegiate.

“There is a general consensus among jurists and scholars of criminal procedural law that it is not possible, under any circumstances, for Minister Fux to reform this decision to the detriment of the accused. If that happens, it will set a historic precedent”, he says.

Professor of criminal procedure Fabiano Clementel recalled that Minister Luiz Fux’s decision overthrowing the habeas corpus of the defendants shortly after the jury has already been questioned by scholars.

“In this new attempt by the MP, this possibility is very difficult to happen. It is absolutely unlikely that this will happen. That previous decision already had debatable points”, he evaluates.

Clementel claims that, with the annulment of the jury, the conviction of the defendants ceases to exist and the injunction of Fux for the arrest of the defendants loses its object. The only alternative for the return of the accused to jail would be the enactment of a precautionary measure, such as preventive detention – unusual in processes at this stage.

“The only possibility that I see these arrests being determined would be in a case of precautionary or provisional detention. But it seems very unlikely to me to have elements that would support a preventive detention”, explains Clementel.

heard by RBS TV, criminal law professor Aury Lopes Jr. agrees with the criticism of Fux’s first decision, which ordered the arrest of the defendants after the 2021 trial. He believes that the minister was wrong to authorize the execution of the sentence immediately after the decision in the first instance.

For the expert, the current request by the MP for the accused to be arrested again will not be accepted by the STF.

“If there Fux determined the early execution [da pena] because there was a sentence in the first degree, that sentence no longer exists. And because of this decision that annuls [o júri] or acquits, the appeal does not have suspensive effect. So they have to be released.”

The professor considers that the Public Ministry may try to “save the trial” by trying to demonstrate that the Court of Justice was wrong to accept the nullities presented by the defense. For this, the prosecution must file new appeals with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The process against the four defendants must be resumed from the choice of jurors, one of the points that motivated the recognition of nullities.