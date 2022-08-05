Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in the musical sequel to “Joker” – Vogue

+



Lady Gaga joins the cast of Joker (Photo: Getty Images – Disclosure)

After much speculation, Lady Gaga confirmed this Thursday (04.08) that she will be Harley Quinn in the new Joker movie. On Twitter, the singer posted a video of her silhouette dancing with the actor. Joaquin Phoenix. “Joker: Folie à Deux 04.10.24”, wrote the Grammy winner, referring to the name of the film and the release date, in 2024.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” has been a huge hit since it was released in 2019, having grossed over $1 billion and earning the protagonist, Joaquin Phoenix, an Oscar for Best Actor the following year. So it’s no surprise that the psychological thriller centered around the iconic green-haired supervillain and Batman’s archenemy is getting a sequel.

What is surprising, however, is that the new project is set to be a musical, in which Lady Gaga has taken on one of the main roles: that of Harley Quinn, the “Clown Princess of Crime” and the Joker’s partner.

On June 13 of this year, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the artist, last seen on screen as the flamboyant Patrizia Reggiani in “Gucci House” (2021), was in early talks to join Phoenix in “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

The film’s title, revealed by director Todd Phillips on social media, is a reference to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more individuals in identical or similar ways, usually members of the same family.

The author will return to the director’s chair and co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver, with whom he collaborated on the first “Joker”. Sources added that the sequel would be a musical and that, if an agreement was reached, Gaga would play Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad” (2016) alongside the psychotic clown, played by Jared Leto.

Is the title “Joker: Folie à Deux”, then, a reference to a condition the titular anti-hero will have with Harley Quinn, or one he already shares with his troubled mother, Penny, played by Frances Conroy in the first feature? It’s one of many questions that still need to be answered, including whether other DC superheroes like Batman will appear in the new film or if the story will follow a more reality-based line like its predecessor. Either way, with Gaga’s involvement, expect the costumes to be as dazzling as the music.