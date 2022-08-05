learn how asynchronous work works

Want to sleep late and work late at night? Or are you the type of person who is most productive first thing in the morning? In asynchronous work, the choice of schedule is up to each worker! And there are companies that already adopt this model and confirm the difference with the productivity gain of employees.

Read more: Remote work: see what the law says and what workers’ rights

Some say the future of work is asynchronous. Yep, no more of that eight-hour idea with everyone working at the same time. The model believes that each person can define their own routine, as long as they maintain deliveries and do not compromise the work of the rest of the team.

Asynchronous work: the future that has already begun

Asynchronous work considers that each person has a different need and reality. For example: those who have children at home will hardly be able to sleep until later. For this person, waking up early and starting the workday is better. Who knows, maybe even leave the rest of the afternoon free to enjoy with the family?

On the other hand, there are those who prefer to work after 6 pm, after having carried out all the other activities that are also important in everyday life. For asynchronous work, the flexibility goes hand in hand with productivity.

In some areas, in addition to being possible, this work model has already become a reality and shows good results. Tech companies, for example, have adopted the model and recommend it.

It is clear that – in order to succeed – the modality requires that everyone work hard and be aware of the importance of individual service for everyone’s progress.

THE Communication it has to be clear, so that everyone who is part of the team can know what is expected of each one, in addition to the deadlines that need to be met.

In other words, the idea is that each person has the commitment, organization and maturity to create their own work routine. The best will be the one that makes the most sense for each reality or for that week.

But of course, in some situations employees may have to work all at the same time. This is part of the culture of collaboration! At the end of the day, work starts to be evaluated by the results and not by the hours worked.