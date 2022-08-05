Learn how to speed up your body’s metabolism and lose weight

posted on 04/08/2022 17:11



Cutting back on ultra-processed foods, consuming more fruits and vegetables, and drinking water help reduce emotional stress – (credit: Devon Breen/Pixabay)

In recent years, scientists who research obesity have been studying the various ways to activate the production of a protein called AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase), responsible for modulating metabolism and leading to weight loss. “When we consume fewer calories than we spend, our body seeks energy in places considered “reserves” of body energy, they are: muscles, muscle and liver glycogen and adipose tissue, which is that localized fat. And that’s only because the AMPK metabolic pathway tells the metabolism to change behavior and draw on those reserves. By accelerating metabolism, it increases energy production and expenditure, as a consequence increases energy consumption from these reserves”, explains nutritionist specialist in functional sports nutrition Diogo Cirico, technical responsible for Growth Supplements.

Diogo Cirico makes an analogy: “It’s like accelerating a car. As the engine’s power increases, fuel consumption also grows. With our body it’s similar.”

Unraveling the action of these neurotransmitters that communicate and accelerate metabolism has been the bet of many scientists. Researchers at the State University of Ceará, for example, found that physical activity stimulates the production of AMPK. “Science also already knows that certain medications, thermogenics and some nutrients in the diet, such as polyphenols present in vegetables, stimulate the activation of the AMPK pathway and, therefore, help in the weight loss process”, highlights the nutritionist.

Nutritionist specializing in functional sports nutrition, Diogo Cirico, says that with accelerated metabolism, the body will suffer less impact when you can’t resist that birthday cake

Among the thermogenics that have proven action in activating AMPK are guarana powder, ursolic acid, berberine, piperine, green tea, capsaicin, resveratrol, curcumin and chlorogenic acid.

“One of the effects of thermogenic consumption is to stimulate the production of neurotransmitters that will activate adipocytes. Through the action of these substances, the fat molecules will be broken, removing them from these ‘deposits’ and placing them in the blood circulation”, explains Diogo Cirico.





Where to find?

Diogo Cirico states that ursolic acid is found in rosemary leaf, apple, pear peel, oregano and lemon balm. But the amount recommended in research is impossible to achieve with food alone.

Therefore, it is possible to supplement with herbal extracts, as in the case of berberine, present in some plants used in traditional Chinese medicine, but which are not easily accessible to most Brazilians.

“Piperine and capsaicin are in the pepper families. Resveratrol is found in purple fruits, such as grapes and blueberries. Turmeric, as its name implies, is a source of curcumin, and chlorogenic acid is distributed in many fruits and seeds. The coffee that is still green has the highest concentration, as maturation and roasting reduce its rates”, adds the nutritionist.





Pepper is a thermogenic food and modulators of the AMPK pathway

Formula

Diogo Cirico explains that, in addition to the use of thermogenics and physical exercises, a set of factors helps to accelerate metabolism. “Adequate sleep, reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods, consume more fruits and vegetables, drink enough water and reduce emotional stress.”

Science increasingly understands that increasing the power of the ‘engine’ is beneficial to health, but there is no single factor that provides this. “Combining healthy habits with proper nutrition involves several small precautions that must be included in the routine. This brings an extra benefit: with an accelerated metabolism, your body will suffer less impact when it doesn’t resist that birthday cake or that pie with a special recipe for family”, emphasizes the expert.

Tips to speed up metabolism and reduce fat*

Consume fewer calories than you need to expend. Engage in high-intensity physical activity, whether it’s aerobic activity or strength exercises like weight training. Have a good night of sleep. Drink water, recommendations are around 35 to 50ml/kg a day. Consume thermogenic foods and AMPK pathway modulators (coffee, green tea, ginger, peppers, omega-3, polyphenols).

*Source: Nutritionist Diogo Cirico