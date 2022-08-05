Lewandowski is presented at Barcelona with a party at Camp Nou | spanish football

Announced as a reinforcement for Barcelona more than two weeks ago, Lewandowski was finally officially presented to the crowd this Friday. The Polish star had his first meeting with fans at an event held at the Camp Nou, which received thousands of fans to celebrate the signing, which had taken place in the midst of the club’s tour of the United States.

– I am very proud to be a Barça player. It took a toll, but in the end I’m here, I’m very happy and I’m sure I’ll score a lot of goals in this stadium and we’ll win a lot of titles. I look forward to your support – Lewandowski told fans on the Camp Nou lawn.

Barcelona opened two-thirds of the Camp Nou for the presentation of Lewandowski, two days before the end of the team’s pre-season, at the traditional Joan Gamper trophy. The Pole appeared on the field accompanied by President Joan Laporta and greeted fans with words in Catalan.

The Barça representative made a point of stressing the difficulty of hiring Lewandowski, thanking the player for his desire to be at the club. The Pole gave his first touches on the ball, posed with children from Barça’s base and walked around the stadium, greeting the fans, for whom he kicked balls.

He took to the field with the number 9 shirt, which last season was worn by Memphis Depay – whose future at the club is still unclear.

Barcelona paid 45 million euros (R$ 249 million), plus 5 million euros in variables to Bayern Munich to be able to sign Lewandowski, who had a contract with the Germans until the end of the 2022/23 season. The 33-year-old Pole will face a €500 million release clause.