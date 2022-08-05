LGBTI+ Population Fears Stigma Related to Monkeypox Transmission | National Journal

The increase in cases of monkey pox raised an additional concern. In addition to the health issue, doctors are committed to combating prejudice around the disease.

Of the cases of monkeypox counted by the World Health Organization, 98% are men who have sex with men.. This led the director-general of the WHO to recommend that men who have homosexual relationships reduce, at this time, the number of sexual partners.

The WHO’s message provoked concern among the LGBTI+ population. Concern about the disease, and also the risk of suffering from another stigma, associating these people with a disease is something that has happened before.

When AIDS began to spread in the early 1980s, claiming many victims among men who were in relationships with other men, it came to be called the “gay plague.”

“This has caused many people to suffer discrimination, to have their human rights violated, fundamental human rights violated, including the right to come and go. Police operations that took trans people and other people to have their activity investigated were arrested because they were on the street”, explains Ariadne Ribeiro Ferreira, who is the UNAIDS representative in Brazil.

For decades, studies have shown that transmission of the AIDS virus does not depend on sexual orientation. Doctors explain that, like HIV, the virus that causes monkeypox can also be transmitted during any sexual intercourse, not just between men.

“It’s not just a gay-related disease. Although the disease has existed in Africa since the 1970s, there are already recorded cases, there was this current outbreak that started within this community, which is a small community. But nothing prevents this concentration from decreasing over time and affecting other groups”, says infectious disease specialist Vinícius Borges.

AND sexual intercourse is not the only way of transmission. According to the WHO, it is possible to be infected by hugs, prolonged kisses and contact with contaminated objects, such as towels and bedding.

Matheus Góis contracted the disease and is at home recovering. When he noticed the symptoms, such as fever and lumps on the skin, he sought public health in Santo André, in greater São Paulo. Matheus is gay and says that the doctor insinuated that he had HIV. The City Hall of Santo André removed the doctor.

“He said, ‘What’s your serology?’ I said, ‘HIV negative’. ‘Are you sure?’ and I said, ‘I’m sure’. After that, he told me to leave the room, he didn’t ask about symptoms, he didn’t ask what I was feeling, he just wanted to know about the disease”, reports the actor.

Infectologist Jamal Suleiman, who saw the HIV/Aids outbreak up close, now treats patients with monkeypox and reinforces the need to end stigma.

“I’ll say this a million times: it’s not a gay-related disease, it has nothing to do with it. Viruses do not choose their path. We have no right to make moral judgments on people, diseases are not like that. Everything we’ve learned, that has been useful for something, it’s not possible that in the 21st century we’ll adopt the same behavior as in the 80s, that doesn’t make any sense”, says the infectologist.

The state of São Paulo, which has recorded the most cases in Brazil, will make almost 100 hospitals and maternity hospitals available for the treatment of the most serious monkeypox patients.