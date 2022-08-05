Lightning strikes near White House, injures 4

2022-08-05

Four people are hospitalized in serious condition after lightning struck in Lafayette Square Park, near the White House (USA), yesterday at 18:52 (20:52 GMT). Two men and two women were found about 30 meters from the statue of Andrew Jackson, according to the US newspaper The Washington Post.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said the group was found at night after a storm and had taken shelter under a tree. The Secret Service and the US Park Police provided first aid to those affected, who survived the initial impact. “Trees are not safe places. Seeking shelter under such a place is too dangerous to be in.”

Chris Vagaskyanalyst of Vaisalaan environmental measurement company, confirmed that lightning near the White House nearly reached ground level.

One witness described the impact as “massive”. “It shook the whole area, it was literally like a bomb had gone off,” an unnamed resident told CNN. The National Weather Service warned of the storm, which began in the late afternoon of Thursday (4) and also drew attention to the possibility of gusts of wind and hail.

Also according to The Washington Post, lightning kills 23 people in the United States a year and has already resulted in nine deaths in 2022.

The storm issue also caused occasional damage, with trees down in Winchester, Columbia and Baltimore. In addition, Ronald Reagan National Airport recorded winds of up to 93 km/h in the region.

