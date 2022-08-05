Lojas Renner (LREN3) has an 86.7% rise in profit in the 2nd quarter

Lojas Renner (LREN3) recorded net income of R$ 360.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 86.7% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the retailer said on Thursday (4). ).

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 701.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 47% over 2Q21, due to higher sales volumes, higher Gross Profit in the period, and the dilution of operating expenses.

Net retail revenue totaled BRL 3.175 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 40.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 22.1% between April and June, an increase of 1.0 percentage point (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

According to Lojas Renner, the early arrival of lower winter temperatures, combined with the need to renew the wardrobe, as a result of the resumption of social events and greater mobility, contributed to the acceleration of sales of the Autumn Winter collection.

The Refinitiv projection was for a profit of R$ 326.5 million, Ebitda of R$ 560.82 million and revenue of R$ 3.188 billion.

Same store sales (SSS) grew 37.8% in 2Q22, a decrease of 270.8 pp compared to 2Q21.

Gross trading volume (GMV) totaled BRL 545.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 27.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Income from financial services reached R$11.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 77% compared to the same period in 2021.

Retail gross profit reached R$ 1.781 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 43.5% compared to the same period in 2021. Retail gross margin was 56.1% in 2Q22, up from 1.1 pp compared to the 2Q21 margin.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) reached 10.6% in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 6 pp compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses totaled BRL 1.057 billion in 2Q22, a growth of 26.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net cash was BRL 1.278 billion, a decrease of 42.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/total adjusted EBITDA, stood at 0.79 times in June/22, down 1.97 times over the same period in 2021.

