LoL: Riot Games Considers Stopping Launching Champions Eventually | lol

With over ten years of existence and 161 champions released to date, Riot Games is considering stopping adding champions to League of Legends (LoL) eventually. The information was revealed by the company’s development leader, Matt “Phroxzon”, during his participation in the Broken by Concept podcast, last Monday.

According to the company’s development leader, it may be that an interruption in the release of new champions happens in the future. However, the executive said it’s too early for that, because the development team, in Phroxzon’s words, still has “a lot of flexibility” for releasing new champions.

In an interview with the channel, Matt contextualized that the decision will be made at a time when the developer is no longer able to release champions that are intuitive for players. In addition, he highlighted the concern to make the MOBA learning curve even higher with the arrival of heroes with mechanics that are difficult to understand.

– There are a few things that make many champions unsustainable. One is if champions aren’t intuitive. Let’s say I find Thresh. He throws a ‘hook’ [Sentença] and looks like a ‘hook’ but goes over someone. You’d be like “what the hell is this?”. If we make non-intuitive champions, making more of them is a problem because it massively multiplies the number of things you need to understand to play the game.”

Also, Matt pointed out that whenever Riot Games releases a new champion, the idea is for the character to be unique, but also very intuitive. An example used by him is the Thresh Sentence (or ‘hook’, as it is popularly called) to clarify that the developer wants to create skills that are easy to understand in the eyes of players.

In the interview, the development lead even pointed out an example where some skills are not very intuitive, as in the case of Gwen and her “Holy Mist”. In Matt’s words, the main stumbling block is in the ability’s visuals.

– In the case of Gwen, we wanted her gameplay to be on top of him. That is, that she could get to the champions she needs without being deleted by long-range champions, for example. However, it is a mechanic that is difficult to visualize, Xin Zhao has something similar to his Ult, but it is easier to visualize because he is invulnerable. But Gwen doesn’t stay, so it’s a challenge to represent that visually – she explained.