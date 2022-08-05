Luciana Gimenez comments on relationship with Mick Jagger: ‘There is no parsimony’

Reproduction/Instagram – 04.08.2022 Mick Jagger and Luciana Gimenez with son, Lucas Jagger

Luciana Gimenez had a “boring sinusitis” on the day of the interview with Canal Extra. And being sick not only disrupts the presenter’s mood, but also the flow of the house. Her youngest son, the result of her relationship with her ex-husband Marcelo de Carvalho, still lives with her and the two are very close. Moments before the call, Lorenzo wanted to play basketball with his mother.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!

“I think the best thing I can do is be a mother. She always wanted to, since she was little, she used to put a pillow on her belly to joke that she was pregnant. My two children are the result of a calm mother who respects their wishes and takes what they think into consideration. I also feel guilty for not being present in everything, but I try to have a balance even so I don’t stop living what is important to me too. They say it’s important for children to have us around. I also think. But I say it’s important for us to have them around. Because it goes by fast, soon they won’t be here. And I try to make the most of that window. With Lucas, I’ve done many things. With Lorenzo, I still want to do it. I’m very attached.

The doting mother, who was about to travel 12 days without her son, joked that she was already suffering in anticipation. It could be a test of the dreaded empty nest syndrome, which she claims to have tried a straw when her eldest son, Lucas, went to college in New York, in the United States.

+ Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

“I strongly encouraged Lucas to go to college, of course. But the day he actually went, I cried howling. Those tears that lasted more than two hours. I missed him terribly. After I cried everything I had to cry about, I got better (laughs). I’ve already seen that when Lorenzo leaves, I’ll pack my bags to go with him — he laughs.

The youngest, she says, has pulled more of his Latino, emotional side. Already the oldest, he took on the British air, more reserved. At the same time, in his media appearances, Lucas has always drawn attention for having his own, not always conventional, style. Is it from creation?

“Lucas is very reserved. I joke that since his father and I are very liberal, he came out more conservative than the two of us. He never gave me work. But he hates me talking about him (laughs).

As the result of a relationship with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Luciana’s first pregnancy gained national and international media spotlight. It wasn’t easy, she says. Initially, the singer did not want to assume paternity, but a DNA test proved everything. More than paying a pension, over the years, the star got closer to his son and they are seen doing shows together. On the rocker’s 79th birthday last month, the three posed together in a photo.

— It’s funny when people ask me ‘what’s it like talking to Mick Jagger’ (laughs). It’s not like talking to a myth. He is my child’s father. Nor do they ask him: “what is it like to talk to Luciana the presenter?” It’s the same as your mother talking to your father. Because he is who he is, they think there is some parsimony. There is not. We talk everyday things about our son.

+ Watch “AUÊ”, iG Gente’s entertainment program:





