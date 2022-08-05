Luís Roberto recalls Paysandu Champions Cup title: “I’ll never forget” | paysandu

We can say that Luís Roberto played a significant role in winning the Paysandu Champions League, which is now 20 years old. That was the last edition of the competition and the journalist narrated the final, broadcast live on TV Globo. On the field, the team from Pará beat Cruzeiro on penalties and took the cup.

Luís Roberto talked to the team at Globo Esporte Pará and recalled this unique moment in his career. The narrator highlighted the favoritism of the Minas Gerais team in the decision matches and spoke of the importance of the title for the North region of the country.

– Cruzeiro won the first game at Mangueirão and everyone said: “No, Cruzeiro is very favourite”. I even commented: “look, you can turn around, the Paysandu team is too good”. It was a historic game, 4-3, I will never forget it. In a decision, this score is rare. And the Boogeyman took it to penalties and won, winning the biggest football title in Northern Brazil. Belém joined the party, the state of Pará and Brazilian football, for a historic and exciting achievement.

The competition brought together the best of Brazil’s regionals – Copa Rio-São Paulo, Copa Sul-Minas, Copa do Nordeste, Copa Norte and Copa Centro-Oeste. The tournament was played for three years in a row. The first to win was Palmeiras, then Flamengo and, finally, Paysandu.

The bicolor conquest was not easy. After losing the first leg by 2 to 1, in a crowded Mangueirão, the Boogeyman needed to reverse the score in a match held at Castelão, in Fortaleza. The team from Pará won 4-3 in normal time and 3-0 on penalties, winning the biggest title in the club’s history to date.

*Intern Eduardo Quemel, supervised by Bruno Amâncio.