Luísa Sonza speaks about controversy with a songwriter: ‘Most just want to suck you in’ | celebrities

Elana Dara was at Luísa Sonza's birthday party recently

Published 08/04/2022

Rio – After the composer Elana Dara denounced injustice in credits for the composition of ‘Cachorrinhas’, Luísa Sonza spoke about the controversy surrounding her hit through Twitter, this Wednesday. The singer said she was scared of the case and, without naming names, accused people of taking advantage of her fame.

“I’ve always heard that when an artist is successful, he glues a lot of leech and people who want your evil around and I never believed much. I always believed in good and that people were mass. Today, at 24, I get scared to see that, really, most just want to suck you in and don’t really care about you”, declared the singer. “I’m out,” she continued.

Then Luísa told fans that she talked to Elana and everything is resolved. “And just to let you know, I talked to Elana. I don’t think she’s a bad person. I think she was a goad to come here on Twitter and get pissed off without even talking to me. And not seeing all sides. It happens. We’ve already decided. Now in the right way, talking, me and her”.

On the same social network, Elana confirmed that she talked to the singer. “I’m not ungrateful. It was just on the pile and Luísa is a f*cking artist who, obviously, if I go there to release a song about dogs, it doesn’t get top 1. That’s it, I respect all the work done by her whole team, I didn’t want to feel passive and ended up acting stupid,” she began.

“I just talked to Luísa. I believe that my indignation was a set of factors that happened (and that she had no control over) and I did, yes, vomit on Twitter with the aim of making people appreciate the composition process and ended up turning into an acorn,” he continued.

Finally, the songwriter reinforced: “And guys, in this environment everyone keeps letting it go up and I reacted wanting to show my side to not be just another person who accepts everything and bla bla bla and now, you guys think I want ‘credit’. It’s not that, it never was. Peace and let’s listen to the music”, she commented, who concluded: “But yes, composer is in a place without any attention to make the % correct and fair. threading, because you put a comma, and then it turns into an ego fight between whoever did the most”.

understand the case

Composer Elana Dara used social media to vent. Without naming names, the artist who participated in the creation of Luísa Sonza’s hit ‘Cachorrinhas’, criticized the way composers receive credit for their work in the music industry. The young woman even said that she only released the release of the song performed by the gaúcha because she was “partner, innocent and fearful”.

“When I’m at the top, a songwriter will have a fucking voice, he’ll be valued as he deserves! Because it’s very unfair and frustrating for you not to take credit for an idea of ​​yours (credit and fairness in percentage of composition too)”, commented the professional.

“I just didn’t stop the release of the song, because I was very partner (innocent and fearful). I’m not trying to ‘mess’ with anyone. I’m just reporting a fact that happens all the time in compositions. I was seeing Ariana Grande talking about mine who thought of ‘Positions’ and not to mention people trying to steal a percentage of the composer (which is already low)”, continued the artist.

With the repercussion of her tweets, Elana defended herself from comments accusing the songwriter of wanting to gain attention on top of the success of “Cachorrinhas”. “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m very calm and I want to get as far as possible with my work and my art. market, to just keep everything fair in the divisions, you know?”, he added.