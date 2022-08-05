Lula says that a character from ‘Pantanal’ brings him to tears

SEE People By Valmir Moratelli News from the most influential people in the worlds of entertainment, the arts and business

the former president Squid (EN) is glazed in wetland. On the political agenda in Piauí this Wednesday, 3, he even gave his opinion about the soap opera – more specifically about the character of Isabel Teixeira, to Maria Bruaca. “I still think she’s going to come back and teach that macho man a lesson who didn’t respect the woman he lived with for 30 years. I cry with her story.”

And shared on social networks: “I’m here in Piauí and losing wetland. Yesterday I got angry when Tenório kicked Bruaca out of the house”. This is not the first time that the former president has spoken out about the TV Globo soap opera. In June, during a meeting with the cultural sector in Maceió (AL), he mentioned the same character when talking about female empowerment. “When I talk about women’s freedom, I’m going to say that people have to look at Bruaca. You can’t be submissive like her. She can’t! A woman has to lift her neck and speak on a level playing field with her partner,” he said.

