Magalu (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3), Méliuz (CASH3), MRV (MRVE3): shares of retailers and construction companies jump more than 10% after Copom

Shares of retailers, techs and construction companies soar more than 10% in this Thursday’s session (4), with the market’s view that the monetary tightening by the Central Bank is nearing an end.

The day before, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, from 13.25% to 13.75%, the highest level since January 2017, but indicated that it could end the aggressive cycle of tightening with a minor adjustment in September.

The approaching end of the cycle of high interest rates leads to a easing in the yield curve, impacting so-called growth stocks, such as retailers and techs. Interest futures contract expiring in January 2025, down 34 basis points to 12.14%, down 30 basis points due in 2027 to 12.14% and down 28 basis points to 2029 , at 12.37%.

Read too

Retail and technology companies are very sensitive to interest rate changes. Growth companies rely on their cash flows over very long periods, and the higher the interest, the higher the discount rate, which leads to a lower value for asset prices when taken to present values. In addition, retailers are associated with the credit cycle and local economic activity. As a result, when interest rates fall, they rise, and vice versa.

Thus, around 2:15 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday (4), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) jumped 14.33%, at R$ 3.35, Via (VIIA3) rose 11.83%, at R$ 2.93, as well as Petz (PETZ3, R$12.04, +11.58%), Méliuz (CASH3, R$1.27%, +11.50%) and other consumer and retail companies. Year-to-date, however, they still show a significant drop on the stock market.

Construction companies also recorded gains benefiting from this anticipated view of the end of the cycle of high interest rates, a group that is also sensitive to interest rates in Brazil, since the sale of real estate is directly linked to access to credit. MRV (MRVE3) jumps 13.73%, at R$11.35, while Cyrela (CYRE3) jumps 11.87%, at R$14.99.

End of cycle?

In general, analysts saw some signs in the Copom statement indicating the intention to pause the cycle: the new reference for the relevant horizon for monetary policy –inflation projected in 12 months until the first quarter of 2024– and the indication of, in case new high, a magnitude of 0.25 point as an option. The very length of the cycle and its potential effects on activity also weigh in favor of the pause thesis.

“We can always have different information in the minutes, but the message for us is very clear. The Central Bank of Brazil was the first to rise (among important BCs) and will probably be the first to stop this upward process,” economists at UBS BB, headed by Alexandre de Ázara, said in a report.

In a report released this morning, Bradesco also said it predicts that at 13.75% the Selic is already at its terminal level, the same scenario as Bank of America.

“The slowdown in global growth and the lagged effects of intense monetary policy support the view that there is room to end the tightening cycle now,” said David Beker, head of economics and strategy at BofA for Brazil.

(with Reuters)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related