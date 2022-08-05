Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), MRV (MRVE3) and Gol (GOLL4) shares soar: what are the reasons?

Marketplace

Selic rate rose to 13.75%! Understand the Copom decision

At actions of retailers closed sharply on Thursday (4). The papers of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 13.99%, while Méliuz (CASH3) advanced 15.04%.

the actions of retailers e-commerce opened today’s session with a strong rise, while investors reflect on the decisions taken at the Copom meeting held yesterday (3rd). And they jumped on lock.

Airlines have also advanced, with Goal (GOLL4) shooting 14.81% and the Blue (BLUE4) rising 10.53%. Meanwhile, the actions of CVC (CVCB3) had a strong increase of 12.73%.

the builder MRV (MRVE3) had a relevant advance in its shares, with a variation of 10.92%. Among the 14 companies that led the rise of the Ibovespa, all closed with a rise of more than 5%, as can be seen below:

CASH3: +15.04% GOAL4: +14.81% MGLU3: +13.99% CVCB3: +12.73% VIIA3: +12.60% CYRE3: +11.42% MRVE3: +10.92% BLUE4: 10.53% NTCO3: +4.34% PETZ3: +9.73% B3SA3: +6.63% JHSF3: +6.18% SUM3: +5.54% ALPA4: +5.12%

What explains the surge of retail actionsairlines and construction companies today?

the rise of Ibovespa shares this Thursday came after the Copom’s decision to raise the basic interest rate by 0.5 percentage point. So, the Selic went from 13.25% to 13.75% per year.

However, what had an impact on this increase was not the increase in interest rates, but the perspective that one has from now on about the continuity of this increase. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) brought signs that the interest rate growth cycle may be coming to an end.

One day before the Selic increase, the Copom signaled a 0.25% increase at the next meeting, which will be held during the month of September, which showed a slowdown in interest rate growth. With the decisions taken at the meeting, investors estimate that the interest rate could be between 13.75% and 14.00% per year.

Although there is still no relevant sign of a drop in the Selic, the market is already pricing in this slowdown in the purchase of shares in companies that are impacted by this variation. The end of the cycle of increase in interest rates means that a possible low may be closer.

In general, the end of this bullish cycle favors more positive perspectives for the stock market, as the market anticipates future Copom decisions and the macroeconomic scenario.

Impact of interest on retail stocks

The retail segment is one of the most impacted by the growth in interest rates. This can be seen not only from the drop in Magazine Luiza shares and other e-commerce companies in 2022, but also due to the drop observed in the shares of companies abroad, such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, for example.

The increase in basic interest rates in 2022 took place in line with the advance of inflation, a factor that disadvantages the purchasing power of the Brazilian population in the retail companies themselves. Simultaneously with this, the costs and expenses of these companies become higher.

the fall of retailer actions came after the formation of a “perfect storm”: high inflation, high multiples (in some cases like Magazine Luiza), rising costs, high unemployment rate.

Companies, in general, are also disadvantaged when seeking loans in a scenario of higher interest rates. It is important to note that retailers’ profit margins are historically lower.

Therefore, the signs of a more optimistic scenario, which is of stability in interest rates and subsequent fall in the medium/long term, favors a more positive perspective for the sector, representing the strong rise obtained in today’s session in its shares.

What motivated the rise of Gol and MRV?

Most of the factors that affect the stocks of retail companies It also applies to construction companies. In this case, the prospect of a slowdown in interest rates brings an improvement in the prospects for future growth of companies such as MRV. This was favorable for the shares of other companies in the sector, such as Cyrela (CYRE3), Even (EVEN3) and EzTec (EZTC3).

In addition, these factors can also favor the airline industry. However, in the case of an increase in Gol shares there is one more factor present in today’s session. The company announced its operational preview for the month of July, recording a 36.3% increase in total demand (RPK) compared to the same period in 2021.

Gol’s total offer (ASK) grew by 42.6%, and the total number of seats increased by 41.9%. Meanwhile, the number of departures has increased by 44.7%, and the load factor is 80.8%.

The prospect of a slowdown in inflation rates and the growth in demand for its products and services may favor both the actions airlines, such as Gol, as well as construction companies, such as MRV.