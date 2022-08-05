Man suffers fractured penis after heavy sex

“An eggplant,” said the doctor when he saw the penis completely purple. The situation occurred with a 50-year-old man, who fractured his limb during “more vigorous” sex.

The patient was having sex with his wife when he felt pain and a noise: “crack”. The erection of pleasure turned to despair, as the penis began to leak blood from the urethra.

The man had to run to the emergency room, reporting that his member had been swollen and completely purple for four straight hours. The patient was in pain and could not even urinate.

According to the report published in the scientific journal “International Journal of Surgery Case Reports”, the injured organ was similar to an eggplant due to swelling.

He needed emergency surgery, and during the procedure, doctors removed the top layers of skin and flesh so they could access the damaged tissue inside. The damage was repaired after five days in the hospital using a catheter.

The injury is considered unusual and the organ may have hit the wife’s pubic bone during intercourse. After the surgery, he was left with a slight curve in his penis and returned to the bathroom without complaints of pain. Sex was also allowed, but with great care.