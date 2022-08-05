Man who killed his ex in Barreiro is arrested in a motel

The Military Police received this Friday morning (5) a complaint that led to the arrest of the tattoo artist who killed his ex-wife in the Cardoso neighborhood , region of Barreiro, in Belo Horizonte, this Thursday (4). He was in a motel on Úrsula Paulino Avenue, in the Betânia neighborhood, also in the Barreiro region. The anonymous tip reached the PM around 7:40 am.

Police vehicles are already at the scene and the incident is ongoing. The suspect is being medicated because, at the time of the crime, the victim’s brother, aged 16, was present and tried to defend her by hitting the aggressor with blows from a piece of wood.

The suspect had abrasions and will be sent to the Women’s Service Station, in Barro Preto.

The crime

A 25-year-old girl was killed with at least ten stab wounds in the Cardoso neighborhood, in the Barreiro region, on Thursday afternoon (4). According to information from the Military Police (PM), the 29-year-old suspect, who lived in the United States but was studying in Brazil to be a tattoo artist, argued with the victim and, for not accepting the end of the relationship, stabbed her with a knife. He then ran away. The crime took place on Tubarão Street.

Lieutenant Rafael Borges, from the PM, was one of those who attended the event and says that they found the victim lying on the floor, dying, with several stab wounds.

“We took her to the Júlia Kubitschek Hospital, but she died shortly before being admitted to the unit. According to the victim’s relatives, the man wanted to resume the relationship, but the young woman did not want to. her house and attacked her. The victim’s younger brother was at home, tried to fight the man and was stabbed superficially several times”, said the soldier.

Also according to the police record, the suspect, who was living in the United States, went to his grandparents’ house in the Betânia neighborhood, where he was when he was in BH, moments after the crime. There, he would have taken a change of clothes and told family members that he would kill himself, according to the PM.

Despite this, he has not been located and the police are still searching, as he may, in fact, be on the run. As he lived in the United States, airports are being monitored. He also has relatives in Governador Valadares, in Rio Doce, and therefore, bus stations have also been notified.

Victim was assaulted two days earlier

According to information obtained by O TEMPO with a source linked to the Civil Police investigation, on Tuesday night (3) the young woman was assaulted by the suspect, and even requested a protective measure against the man.

After the attacks, he would have gone to the Prado neighborhood, in the western region of the capital of Minas Gerais, where he slept at the house of a friend who, like him, would be a tattoo artist. Today, around 11 am, he left the place and then committed the femicide.

“He lived abroad, but he always returned to BH, spent a month taking tattooing courses, and returned to the United States. This friend who sheltered him didn’t know about the aggression and didn’t even expect him to commit the crime later”, detailed the civil police officer, who preferred not to be identified.