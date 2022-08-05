Mano Walter’s wife shows off her baby’s clothes that she’s going to donate

Mano Walter’s wife, Débora Silva, surprises by showing her son’s clothes for donation

The model and digital influencer Deborah Silvasinger’s wife Bro Walterimpressed the followers by showing the amount of clothes that her baby has and that she decided to donate.

The model and countryman have been together since 2018, they are expecting their second heir. The couple’s eldest child is a beautiful little boy. Little José is only one year and eleven months old. The heir will turn two years old at the end of August.

Last June, the famous dads announced on social media the arrival of another baby. While holding a beautiful and luxurious reveal tea, they discovered that they are expecting a little girl. The little one already has a name and will be called Maria Clara.

Very active on social media, the wife, the model and influencer, always opens a box of questions to chat with her followers. Between one question and another, the model answers some questions about her daily life, pregnancy of her second child and professional projects.

An internet user even asked the wife of Bro Walter about your baby’s trousseau. The fan asked if she had already decided where she would buy Maria Clara’s clothes. The influencer explained that she already has a specialized company advising her in choosing the baby’s trousseau.

Marking the profile of the consultancy, the model explained: “We did José’s in Orlando and I loved Talu and that’s why I wanted her here with me in Maria’s trousseau too, only this time we’re going to do it all in Brazil!”, she concluded.

Another fan, asked if the wife of Bro Walter I would donate José’s clothes. Deborah excitedly said: “Yes, I will, I have even separated”. In the sequence, the model showed a photo with several piles of clothes including many pieces of the little boy’s trousseau separated for adoption.

