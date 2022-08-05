‘Marcelo is John Textor’s personal project’, says commentator; side, Botafogo’s dream, remains without a club and can play again only in 2023

dream of the crowd Botafogo and many people inside the club, the left-back Marcelo is still without a club since his contract with Real Madrid ended in June. The player has already given interviews that he does not intend to return to Brazil now, but Glorioso follows with open arms.

During this Thursday’s “ESPN FC” program (4/8), commentator Gustavo Hofman spoke about the desire to John Textorthe majority shareholder of Botafogo, to count on the former side of Brazilian Team. Marcelo has already confided that he supports Glorioso and that he wants to play for his favorite team one day.

– Marcelo is from Botafogo. People talk about Fluminense, because he started there, he stood out there, but Marcelo is from Botafogo and at other times he made statements that he would like to play for Botafogo someday. Today Marcelo rules out the possibility of returning to Brazilian football, but the investigation I made a few weeks ago is that John Textor would like to have Marcelo – said Hofman, continuing:

– Marcelo is a personal project by John Textor. He is not part of Botafogo’s football plan today, but John Textor would like to have him at the club one day.

According to a report by “UOL” this Wednesday (3/8), Marcelo is still not excited about the proposals he has received and can only return to play in 2023. The side, as you know, would still like to play one more Champions League.

Olympique de Marseille and Fenerbahçe tried Marcelo

According to the news, the side has already been sought by Botafogo, Fluminense and clubs from Turkey, Italy, France, Spain and the Middle East. There were more concrete conversations with Olympique de Marseille and Fenerbahcebut they did not evolve.