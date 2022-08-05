Mariana tries to sell mansion to recover fortune in Pantanal

Pack your bags to move from Rio de Janeiro to wetland It was an outrageously difficult task for Mariana (Selma Egrei), who fought valiantly to stay in the Rio de Janeiro capital while her assets evaporated in the bank. Now, with the house established in the mansion of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), the matriarch of the Novaes family decides that it is time to put her luxurious mansion up for sale, but the task will not be easy.

That’s because Mariana still has a great affection for the house where she lived for so many years with her daughters and her gambling addicted husband, Antero, played by Leopoldo Pacheco, the current Joca de Cara e Coragem. Therefore, negotiations will be intense, and potential buyers will need to show a lot of interest to guarantee the property, otherwise Mariana will not give in easily.

Zaquieu keeps Mariana’s head in place in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Well located and indisputably spacious, Mariana’s mansion can yield an interesting profit to guarantee the return of savings in the accounts of Jove’s grandmother (Jesuíta Barbosa), but it will not be enough to satisfy the longing for luxury life. This time, Selma Egrei’s character will have the difficult mission of being content with money and not making the mistake of buying a house on impulse.

Mariana’s entire family is already fixed on José Leôncio’s farm, including his faithful squire Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), who is dedicating himself to the maximum of menial tasks and is already approaching the title of pawn in the plot, in addition to gradually nurturing a passion Plato by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). Therefore, Mariana is expected to remain focused on her new rural life, even with the sale of the mansion.